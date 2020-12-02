Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over The Forecast Period Till 2027

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

CAD/CAM technology is used to design and manufacture different types of products, including dental prosthetics. It is used in digital dentistry to manufacture dental prosthetics such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction. The use of CAD/CAM in dentistry is on a continuous rise, as it ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market was valued at $1,675 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,161 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in incidence of tooth loss, growth in edentulous population, advantages of dental CAD/CAM-based restorations over dental lab restorations, technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems, growth in dental service organizations, and increase in demand for advanced dental solutions drive the market growth. However, high cost of CAD/CAM systems, high maintenance costs, and limited reimbursements impede this market growth. Conversely, upsurge in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for key market players during the forecast period.

The dental CAD/CAM systems segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the analysis period, owing to its increased adoption, particularly in the developed regions. This is due to increased benefits offered by CAD/CAM systems over dental lab restorations, such as complete accuracy of shape, less chair time, intraoral 3-D scanning, and improved aesthetics.

The CAD/CAM materials segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period, as they can be easily milled and are more natural looking as compared to metal-based restorations.

Europe accounted for nearly four-ninths of the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of dental caries, tooth loss, and edentulism; growth in geriatric population; and rise in patient awareness about the benefits and availability of CAD/CAM-based dental restorations. In addition, high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are expected to present new growth opportunities to the players in this market.

The Major Key Players Are:

3M Company

Amann Girrbach AG

Danaher Corporation

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

PLANMECA OY

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

ZIRKONZAHN GMBH.

Key Findings of the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market:

Zirconia accounted for one-fifth of the materials segment in 2016.

The CAD/CAM systems segment accounted for four-sevenths of the global market in 2016.

In materials section, alumina-based ceramics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2%, from 2017 to 2023.

