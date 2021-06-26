Dental 3D Printing Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2028 The study methodologies used to examine the Dental 3D Printing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global dental 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Dental 3D Printing market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Dental 3D Printing industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2021, Stratasys Ltd. made an announcement about the introduction of an innovative 3D printer to provide dental laboratories 3D printing efficiency, combined with realistic and precise model created using PolyJet technology.

Selective laser sintering finds application in the fabrication of dental anatomical study models, drilling & cutting guides, and for designing prototypes. The benefits delivered by selective laser sintering technology are ease of autoclavability, complete printed models’ mechanical functionality, and reduced cost of 3D printed models, in case of mass production.

Dental 3D printing finds extensive use in producing dental implants and provides precise size, shape, color, and position of implants to ascertain a suitable match to the individual patient’s teeth contour. 3D printers enable laboratories and implantologists to improve dental implant workflow, along with addressing the high-fidelity accuracy requirements for such applications. Dental 3D printers, apart from handling dental implants, also 3D print the drill guides required to accomplish certain dental procedures.

Dental 3D printing market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of 3D printing technology in the medical sector and rising demand for cosmetic dental care. In addition, presence of leading market players in providing dental 3D printing solutions and increasing investment in R&D activities is supporting market growth.

Key players in the market include Stratasys Ltd., Dentsply Sirona Inc., EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc., Straumann Group, Formlabs, Roland DG Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Carbon Inc., and DWS Systems SRL.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Materials

Equipment

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Selective Laser Sintering

Vat Photopolymerization

PolyJet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Orthodontics

Prosthodontics

Implantology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Research Institutes

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dental-3d-printing-market

