Denmark’s Defense Budget Analysis Report- Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Denmark’s Defense Budget Analysis (FY 2020), Competitive Landscape and Forecasts report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The Danish Defense budget will amount to US$3.8billion in FY2020 increasing from US$3.8 billion in FY2019, continuing the trend in rising defense budgets across the historical period. The key factor pushing the increase is Denmark’s commitment to NATO and the need to modernize for collective defense operations.

This report offers detailed analysis of Denmark’s defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The growth of Danish military expenditure is based on a long-lasting strategic shift towards great power competition undertaken by the DoD in the wake of the 2018-2023 Defense Agreement. The increased level of imports over the 2016-2018 historic period was driven by the procurement of programs such as the MH-60R SEAHAWK helicopters, Eagle V 4×4 armored vehicles, Piranha V 8×8 APCs, RIM-162 ESSM missiles, and JDAM missile defense systems. Further acquisition costs are to be expected with the F-35 program.

– Denmark’s defense budget: detailed analysis of Denmark’s FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Denmark’s military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Danish military regulation. – Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Denmark are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Danish defense industry.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Regulation

Military Doctrine and Strategy

Budgeting Process

Procurement Policy and Process

Security Environment

Primary Threat Perception

Political and Strategic Alliances

Defense Market

Budgetary Assessment

Current Acquisition Programs

Import/Export Market Dynamics

Market Entry Strategy

Fleet Size

Fixed-Wing Platforms

Rotorcraft Platforms

Maritime Platforms

Land Platforms

Main Defense Companies

Lockheed Martin Corp

General Dynamics Corp

Appendix

Macroeconomics

About this report