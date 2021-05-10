Denmark Wind Energy Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Orsted AS, Vattenfall AB, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Denmark Wind Energy Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Denmark Wind Energy Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Denmark wind energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Denmark Wind Energy Market are Orsted AS, Vattenfall AB, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Suzlon Energy Ltd, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S and others.

Key Market Trends

Onshore Wind Energy to Dominate the Market

– Onshore wind energy is the prominent segment under the Danish wind energy sector that holds nearly 4.4 GW of installed capacity, in 2019. With an increase in demand for cleaner energy, the segment is expected to grow further with the implementation of new onshore wind projects.

– Onshore wind turbines are easier to install, and are low in investment, as compared to the offshore. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), offshore wind is 2.6 times more expensive than onshore wind power and is 3.4 times more expensive than power produced by a natural gas combined-cycle plant.

– As of 2019, the country has several onshore wind projects. Thorup-Sletten, the largest onshore windfarm, is one of the prominent upcoming projects. The project is likely to have nearly 77 MW installed capacity and is expected to get commission during the forecast period.

– Moreover, Denmark awarded a 165 MW onshore wind energy project, in 2018. The completion of the project is expected to expand the onshore wind energy market of the country in the near future.

