Denmark Oil and Gas Market All Set to Witness Massive Growth during Forecast 2021-2025: Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinor ASA

The Denmark Oil and Gas Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key players’ strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook, and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Denmark oil and gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 0.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Denmark Oil and Gas Market: Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Equinor ASA, Norwegian Energy Company ASA, Energinet DK, and Gaslager A/S.

Key Market Trends

Upstream Operations to Dominate the Market

– Denmarks hydrocarbon production is primarily from offshore. Primary production comes from crucial developments such as Dan and Halfdan in the Central North Sea.

– The existing offshore fields are mature; the plan of the Danish government to redevelop the Tyra field in 2018 is expected to drive the declining market of oil and gas production in the country.

– In 2018, Deutsche Erdoel AG started drilling operation for a high-pressure, high-temperature well in the North Sea. The two licenses were awarded in 2016, to prove the presence of oil-bearing sand in the region.

– The production of crude oil and natural gas is declining continuously, with 167 thousand barrels in 2014 to 116 thousand barrels in 2018. In contrast, natural gas has shown a decline with 4.8 billion cubic meters in 2014 and 4.3 billion cubic meters in 2018.

– Although the Danish government is shifting towards renewable energy, with new operations in offshore, oil and gas market can witness a gradual growth.

Upcoming Projects to Drive the Oil and Gas Market

– In 2019, the Danish government approved the construction of the offshore part of the Baltic pipeline project. With the completion of the project, natural gas produced from Norway can be delivered to Poland and Denmark.

– As of 2018, Denmark has a pipeline distribution network of 17000 km, and around 400,000 customers, households, and companies are connected to this network. With the growth in demand for natural gas, the network is expected to grow in the forecast period.

– In January 2019, total reserves and contingent resources in Denmark were estimated to be 139 million cubic meters, trailing only the United Kingdom and Norway in Europe.

– The consumption of petroleum products is expected to grow in the forecast period, with an increased capacity of refining throughput. The capacity rose 139 thousand barrels in 2014 and 152 thousand barrels in 2018.

– With several mergers and acquisitions ongoing in Denmark oil and gas market, along with The Danish government transforming the oil and gas market, growth is anticipated in the forecast period.

This Denmark Oil and Gas Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

