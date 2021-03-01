Denim Market Rising Trends and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Denim market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Denim market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Denim investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Denim Market:

Vicunha, Black Peony, Canatiba, Arvind, Aarvee, Isko, Weiqiao Textile, Nandan Denim, Partap Group, Santana Textiles, Sangam, Suryalakshmi, Oswal Denims, Orta Anadolu, Raymond UCO, Etco Denim, Artistic Fabric, Bhaskar, Jindal Worldwide, Xinlan Group, Shandong Wantai, KG Denim, Suyin, Cone Denim, Weifang Lantian, Foshan Seazon, Bafang Fabric

According to this study, over the next five years, the Denim market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21760 million by 2025, from $ 18280 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Market Insights

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is a labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind, and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.21%. The global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

In the consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the main consumption regions due to the bigger demand for downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim, and heavy denim. And each type has a specific characteristic relatively. With the fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton, and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor that could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production costs by developing production methods.

The Denim market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Denim Market based on Types are:

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

Based on Application, the Global Denim Market is Segmented into:

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

Regions are covered By Denim Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Denim Market

-Changing the Denim market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Denim market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Denim Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

