Denim Jeans Market is Expected to Represent a Value of over US$ 4,000 Mn by 2022 End

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Denim Jeans market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the Denim Jeans market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the Denim Jeans market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Denim Jeans across various industries and regions. Market dynamics including latest trends, challenges, growth opportunities, and drivers for is also provided in the Denim Jeans market report.

Growing need for fire resistant bottom wear products has led to a surge in demand for denim jeans globally. In addition, changing perception regarding the executive or work wear has led to a surge in demand for denim jeans products globally. According to Fact.MR the global market of denim jeans is projected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2022.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global denim jeans market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Changing perception regarding the executive or work wear has led to a surge in demand for bottom wear products. Increasing preference for wearing denim jeans products has led the brand owners and manufacturers to introduce a range of denim jeans that are specific to the requirements of the official wear.

Manufacturers are adopting the leading fiber technology that has enabled them to offer denim jeans products for the athleisure and activewear besides the workwear and casualwear. Increasing demand for denim jeans products is further expected to impact the global market growth of denim jeans positively.

Customers prefer purchasing through the online portals attributed to wide variety of choices available. Some of the popular denim jeans products include low waist, boot cut, skinny, straight, cigarette bottom, slim, skinny and tapered. This has further led various manufacturers and brands to provide their products and services at discounted rates. Sales of various denim jeans products is likely to increase in the global market attributed to growing expansion of the online portals.

In addition, manufacturers are mainly focusing on adoption of the leading fiber technology and innovative fabric in order to offer denim jeans with stretchable attributes. Manufacturers are adopting leading fiber technology to develop denim jeans products, which are integrated with textile that have the “double beam” bi-stretch features. Moreover, manufacturers are also concentrating on offering denim jeans that are equipped with high-quality polyesters. Bound to these factors, demand for denim jeans products is projected to increase in the global market.

Regular Fit Jeans to Generate Significant Revenues

Increasing demand to wear denim jeans regularly has led to a surge in sales for regular fit denim jeans. Based on the product type, the regular fit segment is projected to represent the highest revenue growth, representing more than US$ 600 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the slim fit product type segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period. On the basis of price range, the standard segment is projected to generate significant revenues, recording more than US$ 400 Mn by 2017-end. In contrast, the super premium price range segment is projected to reflect a healthy CAGR throughout 2022.

