Demos in May: Police assume more than 50 injured officers | Free press

Despite the pandemic, thousands of people marched through the streets of Berlin on May 1. Violence broke out on the fringes of the peaceful protests – three police officers were broken, according to the union.

Berlin (AP) – The police union (GdP) in Berlin estimates that more than 50 police officers were injured after several violent clashes during demonstrations on May 1 in the capital.

The GdP announced that it was certainly not only about minor injuries, three colleagues had been taken to hospital with broken bones. “Of course we don’t have definitive figures yet, but given the more than 50 injured colleagues we already know and the more than 250 arrests, it is already clear that we are further away from a peaceful May 1,” the GdP said. state Vice President Stephan Kelm.

On Saturday, after largely peaceful demonstrations, violent skirmishes broke out in Berlin in the evening. Police say 8,000 to 10,000 people took to the streets on Saturday at the so-called revolutionary May 1 demonstration in Berlin-Neukölln.

“We saw several rocks and bottles thrown and barricades on fire,” said Kelm. “These are clear signs that this is not about political expression and that the fundamental right to freedom of assembly is being abused to legitimize the most serious crimes.”

According to the GdP, these include violations of the Infection Protection Act, serious violations of peace, physical assaults and dangerous bodily harm.

“It should be clear to everyone that in the event of a massive outbreak of violence it will of course take some time to fully control the situation,” said Kelm. It was a “mammoth program” for the emergency services. The police no longer had any powers to relieve them. Kelm announced that the GdP would look closely at possible violations of labor law.

