Demolition Robot Market Worth $633.2 million by 2027 | By Product Type, Application, Key Segments

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Demolition Robot Market by Product type, Application, and Sales: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global demolition robots market size was valued at $234.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $633.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Demolition robots are the specially designed robots, which can be operated from the distance with the help of remote control. Use of demolition robots is a safer alternative for the manual demolition of the concrete structure. Demolition robots are available in various sizes, powers, and attachments. They can be fit in small space and can complete the demolition work smoothly. Safety is a major concern in the demolition operation at any construction sight.

Demolition robots is a manifestation of robotics in the construction industry, it is a specially designed robot which is a safer alternative for manual demolition. Demolition robots are complex assemblies of drills, breaker, loader buckets, and crusher. They are available in variety of sizes, capacity, attachments, and mode of operation of buildings and other structures.

These robots are compact in size as compared to traditional demolition equipment and hence fit in small space. Demolition of old construction is a risky task and demolition robots minimize the probability of accidents to great extent.

Rise in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling due to increase in number of old constructions is expected to drive the growth of the demolition robots market during the forecast period. In addition, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Russia has resulted in the need of new construction and refurbishment of old construction, which is expected to drive the growth the market during the forecast period.

Further, rise in adoption of robots in the construction industry due to savings in cost and time is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Segments

The global demolition robot market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales, and region. Depending on product type, the market is divided into mini, medium, and large. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, mining, and tunneling. On the basis of sales, the market is classified into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales. Region-wise, the demolition robots market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report for the manufactured housing market include BROKK GLOBAL, Conjet AB, Husqvarna AB (publ), Giant Hydraulics, Epiroc, SMP, Darda, SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V., TEI ROCK DRILLS, TopTec Benelux BVBA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging demolition robot market trends and dynamics.

In-depth demolition robots market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the global market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global demolition robots market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within global market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the demolition robot industry.

