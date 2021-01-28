Demolition Robot Market was valued at $234,900.0 thousand in 2019 | Projected To Reach $633,199.3 thousand by 2027 | CAGR of 16.2%.

The Global Demolition Robot Market was valued at $234,900.0 thousand in 2019, and is projected to reach $633,199.3 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.2%. Demolition robots are the specially designed robots, which can be operated from the distance with the help of remote control. They are mainly used for basic tasks in building construction and civil engineering projects. These tasks include concreting, building, positioning, finishing, demolishing, drilling, tunneling, earthmoving, and scaffolding. Use of demolition robots is a safer alternative for the manual demolition of the concrete structure.

Published Via “Big Market Research” An informative study on the Global Demolition Robot Market Report from 2021-2027 has released recently from our database that helps by making business conclusions and shape the future of the organizations. The key attributes of interest of the Demolition Robot Market report includes gross margin study, price, trends, production, revenue analysis, Top key Players, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Regions wise analysis. The opportunities, growth, and market risks are analyzed in-depth in Demolition Robot Market report. It also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Trend shows that manufacturers are focusing on offering mobile robots as a new form of professional service to gain competitive edge in the market. This in turn is expected to propel the demand for various demolition tools such as crushers, breakers, drills, and buckets to break building materials like concrete and road pavements. Most demolition robots are similar to small excavators, but these excavators are without the cab and are designed to fit in a small space. The automated variants are safe to use, since they are operated with the help of remote control. These robots work day and night and aim to complete the demolition activity faster. They have strong growth potential by replacing traditional demolition machines that require operator and large amount of fuel.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Russia has resulted in the need of new construction and refurbishment of old construction, which is expected to drive the growth of the demolition robot market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in activities such as reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling due to increase in number of old constructions is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of robots in the construction industry due to cost and time savings is also expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Technological advancements such as IoT (Internet of Things), telematics, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) provide lucrative opportunities for the development of efficient and cost-effective demolition robots. This is expected to drive the growth of the demolition robot market during the forecast period.

Key players in the market are continuously taking efforts to improve their product offerings to cater to dynamic requirements of the industry. For instance, In February 2019, Brokk Global based in Sweden has launched Brokk 300, which is a remote-controlled demolition robot. This robot is equipped with SmartConcept feature which is a proprietary technology developed by Brokk Global for the purpose of maintenance, power management, and ergonomics.

The global demolition robot market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, sales, and region. Depending on product type, the market is divided into mini, medium, and large. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, mining, and tunneling. On the basis of sales, it is classified into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales. Segment of aftermarket sales is further bifurcated into hammer attachment and other attachment. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major market participants profiled in this report include BROKK GLOBAL, Conjet AB, Husqvarna AB (publ), Giant Hydraulics, Epiroc, SMP, Darda, SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V., TEI ROCK DRILLS, TopTec Benelux BVBA. Acquisition, partnership, and product launch are the key strategies being adopted by key players to remain competitive in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging demolition robot market trends and dynamics.

In-depth demolition robot market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the demolition robot market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global demolition robot market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within demolition robot market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the demolition robot industry.

GLOBAL DEMOLITION ROBOT MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Mini

Medium

Large

BY APPLICATION

Construction

Mining

Tunneling

BY SALES

New equipment sales

Aftermarket sales

KEY PLAYERS

BROKK GLOBAL

Conjet AB

Husqvarna AB (publ)

Giant Hydraulics

Epiroc

SMP

Darda

SHERPA Mini-loaders B.V.

TEI ROCK DRILLS

TopTec Benelux BVBA

