Demolition near the open pit – climate protectors criticize Laschet | Free press

Leaving lignite is a foregone conclusion – but not until 2038. However, former residential buildings in Lützerath are being demolished. Climate protectors see the responsibility of NRW Prime Minister Laschet.

Lützerath (dpa) – Near the Garzweiler opencast mine in the Rhineland, climate activists protested Monday against the demolition of empty, former residential buildings.

About 50 opponents of lignite were present in the village of Lützerath. Those involved had, among other things, been sitting in front of an approaching low-loader, according to a police spokeswoman. They got carried away. Other protesters tried to climb over barriers. Lützerath is one of the villages to make way for the open-cast lignite mine Garzweiler II, operated by RWE Power. “The work has been approved for a long time,” says RWE about the dismantling.

Climate defenders criticized new CDU chairman and NRW prime minister Armin Laschet for the work. “While half of Germany is wondering what to expect from # Laschet in the future, excavators are destroying the village of Lützerath in North Rhine-Westphalia,” Luisa Neubauer, activist of the Fridays for Future climate protection movement, wrote on Twitter. Greenpeace criticized Laschet for “having destroyed villages because of the climate killer lignite”.

Oliver Krischer, the Greens’ deputy parliamentary group in the Bundestag, demanded that no more villages around Garzweiler be demolished – at least until judicial proceedings are decided. “The resettlement and with it the loss of the house is unacceptable for the energy generation that belongs to the last century,” said the activists in Lützerath.

According to plans by the state government of North Rhine-Westphalia, five more villages will disappear by the time lignite mining is phased out in 2038. However, the long disputed Hambach forest near the Hambach open pit mine must be preserved.

Police said they worked with a hundred. In general, the situation was described as relatively calm. In addition, security forces from RWE were present to supervise the demolition work in the village.

