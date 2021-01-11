Democrats want to take steps to get Trump | to remove Free press

Washington (AP) – After Donald Trump supporters storm the Capitol, Democrats in Congress today want to take concrete steps to overthrow the elected US president.

House leader Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to her faction colleagues published Sunday night (local time) that a resolution would be tabled Monday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to take immediate steps to oust Trump. This should be decided in plenary no later than Tuesday. Pence is asked to respond within 24 hours.

In a next step, the House of Representatives will then initiate parliamentary impeachment proceedings against Trump, Pelosi’s letter said. “We will act urgently in protecting our constitution and our democracy, because this president is an immediate threat to both. The more days that pass, the greater the horror of this president’s ongoing attack on our democracy, and the more urgent the need for action. “

The Democrats have already drafted a resolution for the parliamentary impeachment process against Trump. The only accusation made is “inciting uproar”. Trump is accused of inciting his supporters to a rally before the storming of the Capitol. In the riot five people were killed, including a police officer. The motion calls Trump “a threat to national security, democracy and the constitution.” Trump would be the first US president in history to open two impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi has been urging Pence in recent days to take steps to oust Trump. It is based on Amendment 25 of the US Constitution. According to this, the Vice President, by a majority of key cabinet members, may declare the President incapable of “exercising the rights and duties of office”. Pence has not yet responded to the demands.

Trump will automatically leave office with the inauguration of his Democratic successor Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Even if the House of Representatives decided to initiate impeachment this week, a decision in the Senate in which it was headed would be next to impossible before January 20. In addition to impeachment, the draft resolution also provides for the ban of Trump from future government buildings. This would deny him a possible candidacy in 2024.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99