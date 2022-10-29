Democratic lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband about herself and promoting political violence in the past

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from GeorgiaDrew Angerer/Getty Photos

Rep. Jim McGovern denounced Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks on Paul Pelosi’s assault.

McGovern stated that Greene made the assault in opposition to the Home Speaker’s husband about herself.

He additionally known as out Greene for selling political violence in opposition to Democrats previously.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern rebuked GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday for making the violent assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband about herself.

Early Friday an intruder broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco residence and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, leaving the 82-year-old hospitalized. The suspect was reportedly in search of the Home Speaker, however she was not residence on the time.

In response to the assault, Greene tweeted that “violence and crime are rampant in Joe Biden’s America,” including that “it should not occur to me.” She famous that she was swatted a number of instances and has obtained demise threats each day.

McGovern denounced Greene and blamed her for calling for Pelosi’s execution previously.

“YOU known as for Nancy Pelosi to be executed. YOU stated she needs to be hung for treason,” the Massachusetts lawmaker tweeted. “And now that somebody listened, you make Paul Pelosi’s assault about YOU. That is what Republicans stand for, America. It is sick.”

Greene not too long ago testified that she doesn’t recall supporting political violence in opposition to members of the Democratic Social gathering, together with Pelosi. Nonetheless, in a Fb video in 2019, Greene known as Pelosi a “traitor to our nation.”

“She took an oath to guard Americans and uphold our legal guidelines. And he or she provides help and luxury to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That is what treason is,” Greene reportedly stated on the time, per CNN. “And by our regulation representatives and senators will be kicked out and not serve in our authorities. And it is a crime punishable by demise is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is responsible of treason.”

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider