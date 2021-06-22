Demineralized Bone Matrix Market With Growth Rate, CAGR and Market Strategy

Global Info Research has released a new study titled Demineralized Bone Matrix Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025, which provides critical insights and gives clients a competitive advantage. The global demineralized bone matrix market studied was anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.5% during the forecast period. This analysis focuses on the major worldwide Web Access Management Software Concentrate companies, to define, characterise, and evaluate the market value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Get Free Sample Pages before Purchase:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/81490/demineralized-bone-matrix-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=ICH_03

Rising incidence of orthopedic disorders, increasing number of spinal fusion and dental surgeries, increasing patient base with growing population are the factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Demineralized bone matrix is widely used in orthopedic surgeries for numerous applications such as bone & joint disorders. Rising cases of orthopedic disorders caused due to weakened bones are projected to fuel demand. According to the world Health Organization, Population Division, the number of people aged over 60 was 900 million in 2015 and is expected to reach 2 billion in 2050. Thus, the number of orthopedic disorders is expected to grow with rising geriatric population prone to orthopedic ailments. Thus, the market is anticipated to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

The benefits provided by demineralized bone matrix such as osteoinductivity and osteoconductivity with a significantly lower complication rate pave a way for the market.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as formation of biomimetic and implantable microcarrier using demineralized bone matrix which preserves the essential biochemical composition, architecture and surface topography of natural bone tissue have played a principal role in industry growth during the recent years. Besides advancements in materials, designs, & allografting techniques are considered as a crucial development as they are used in various complex surgeries. However, high cost of demineralized bone matrix may hamper the market.

Key Market Trends

Spinal Fusion Segment Is Anticipated To Witness The Significant Growth Rate and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

– Spinal fusion segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate through the forecast period. Spinal fusion is used to correct defects in vertebrae of the spine. According to the European Spine Journal in 2017, De novo degenerative lumbar scoliosis is a spinal deformity in the elderly population that leads to disabiling LBP/leg pain and suboptimal quality of life. To curb this problem, demineralized bone matrix are being adopted as a treatment of choice for these spinal deformities.- Therefore increasing number of elderly population suffering from these spinal disorders and rising adoption of demineralized bone matrix procedure as a treatment method is anticipated to escalate the revenue for the segment over the forecast period.

Inquire for an Exclusive Discount on this Research Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/81490/demineralized-bone-matrix-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=ICH_03

North America Represents the Largest Market and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Fastest Growth.

North America captured the largest share in the global market. Awareness regarding the commercially available products, higher healthcare expenditure 17.7% in 2018, and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are the major factors contributing toward its growth. Government organizations such as North American Spine Foundation, initiated the campaign for awareness and educate healthcare professionals and public about treatment option that likely to drive growth. The U.S., in particular, is leading the global market by generating the maximum product demand on account of the high prevalence of orthopedic diseases and trauma-related injuries. These factors contribute to the segments dominance throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. High level of population, developing economies, and increasing demand for advanced treatment options are factors anticipated to drive growth in the Asia Pacific region at the highest rate during the forecast period. In addition, favorable government policies such as Chinas healthcare reform and approval of 100 % foreign direct investment in medical devices sector by the Indian government have contributed to the growth of the market. These two countries along with Japan are expected to spearhead the growth of the regional market. For instance, the recent approval of Medtronics grafton Demineralized Bone Matrix in Japan in 2019, the regional market is poised to register lucrative growth in this region over coming few years.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by high competition based on price, product differentiation, and low cost of technology. It is also marked by increased focus on development of innovative products and a successful track record of mergers and acquisitions. Major manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and machinery manufacturers have been working in tandem to research, develop, and innovate new products within the field of allograft. Some of the key industry players are J &J (Depuy Synthes); Medtronic; Wright Medical Group N.V.; Zimmer Biomet and Stryker.

The entry of new players especially in market is expected to boost the market growth with huge untapped opportunities. In February 2019, Medtronic launched Grafton DBM in Japan, which was the first-ever DBM in this country. This initiative is expected to increase the companys regional penetration.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

About MARKET INTELLIGENCE DATA

Contact:

+1 (704) 266-3234

Mail to : sales@marketintelligencedata.com