Demerara Sugar Market is projected to reach US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027, Focusing on top key players like Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc., Associated British Foods plc., Tereos Group, LOC Industries, Nordzucker AG and others

The Demerara Sugar market was valued at US$ 7,305.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Demerara sugar is derived from sugarcane and comprises large grains that provide a sweet and crunchy texture in baking and other applications. It is mostly used as sprinkles for decorating cakes and muffins. It can also be added to coffee and tea. A small amount of molasses is naturally found in Demerara sugar, which gives it a light brown color and caramel taste. Demerara sugar contains significantly lower sucrose content (88–93%) than white sugar (96–98%). Vital minerals such as manganese, magnesium, zinc, chromium, and cobalt are found in Demerara sugar. Demerara sugar originates from Guyana, South America, and most Demerara sugar available today originates from Mauritius in Africa. Moreover, the rising applications of demerara sugar in the food sector offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Key Players :

Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. Associated British Foods plc. Tereos Group LOC Industries Nordzucker AG Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited Sugar Australia Company Ltd Tate & Lyle Alteo Limited Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Demerara Sugar Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Demerara Sugar Market, by End-Use Industry

Food

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Beverages

Others

Demerara Sugar Market, by Distribution Channel

Grocery Stores

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online Retailers

Others

The reports cover key developments in the Demerara Sugar Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyses factors affecting the Demerara Sugar Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Demerara Sugar Market in these regions.

