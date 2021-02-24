Demerara Sugar Market is Booming in Forthcoming Year 2020-2027

The demerara sugar market was valued at US$ 7,305.88 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,635.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Demerara sugar contains significantly lower sucrose content (88–93%) than white sugar (96–98%). Vital minerals such as manganese, magnesium, zinc, chromium, and cobalt are found in Demerara sugar. Demerara sugar originates from Guyana, South America, and most Demerara sugar available today originates from Mauritius in Africa. Moreover, the rising applications of demerara sugar in the food sector offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015933/

Top Key Players:-Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, LOC Industries, Nordzucker AG, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited, Sugar Australia Company Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Alteo Limited, and Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd

Demerara sugar is derived from sugarcane and comprises large grains that provide a sweet and crunchy texture in baking and other applications. It is mostly used as sprinkles for decorating cakes and muffins. It can also be added to coffee and tea. A small amount of molasses is naturally found in Demerara sugar, which gives it a light brown color and caramel taste. Based on distribution channel, the demerara sugar market is segmented into grocery stores, supermarkets or hypermarkets, distributor and wholesalers, online retailers, and others. In 2019, the distributor and wholesalers segment dominated the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Demerara Sugar Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of January 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, UK, France, Germany, and The US are among the worst affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~84,474,195 confirmed cases and ~1,848,704 total deaths across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food & beverages industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.

The report includes the segmentation of the global Demerara Sugar market as follows:

Demerara Sugar Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Demerara Sugar Market, by End-User Industry

Food

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Beverages

Others

Demerara Sugar Market, by Distribution Channel

Grocery Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Distributors and Wholesalers

Online Retailers

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015933/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Electronics and Semiconductor s, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Materials, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Semiconductors, Technology, Media, and telecommunication, Manufacturing and Construction.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/