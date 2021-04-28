Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report
The global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the clients customized requirements.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
SocioMatic
Facebook Ads Manager
Double Click (Google)
Appnexus
Trade Desk
LiveRamp
Oath Inc
Mediamath
Amobee
AdForm
Dataxu
Sizmek
Centro Inc
Criteo
Amazon DSP
Adobe
By application
Small Business
Medium Business
Large Enterprises
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market in Major Countries
7 North America Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
In-depth Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market Report: Intended Audience
Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software
Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
