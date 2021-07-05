Demand Report: What you need to know today in Virtual Data Room Market

As per a recent report published by Research Dive, the global Virtual data room market is expected to register a revenue of $3.46 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The report segments the global virtual data room market based on component, deployment mode, business function, organization size, application, end-user, and region. This report offers key insights about the driving and restraining factors, market opportunities, vital segments, and industry players of the market.

Factors Affecting the Market Growth

According to the recently published report of Research dive, the growth of the virtual data room market is mainly attributed to extensive growth in the business expansion activities across the globe. However, the dearth of expertise and low product penetration in the low and middle-income countries may restrain the global virtual data room market growth throughout the analysis period.

The Services Segment will have Exponential Market Growth in the Global Industry

Based on component, the global market for virtual data room is classified into the software and service. The services sub-segment is expected to experience massive growth during the forecast period owing to the cost-effectiveness, higher reliability, and user-friendliness.

The Cloud Segment is Expected to be the Most Profitable Segments During the Forecast Period

On the basis of deployment mode, the global market for virtual data room is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud deployment mode will have significant growth in the global market during the forecast period due to simplicity of execution and easy accessibility of the cloud platform.

Finance & Workforce Management to be the most Lucrative

Depending on business functions the global market is mainly divided into marketing & sales, Legal, finance & workforce management. The finance & workforce management will be the fastest-growing segment, in the global market, throughout the projected period. on the other hand, the sale & marketing segment is predicted to hold the largest market share in the global market, during the forecast period.

A Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Enterprise (SMEs) will Foresee Massive Growth

Based on organization size, the global virtual data room market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to surge with a noteworthy CAGR, mainly owing to the extensive growth in the cyberattacks across the MSMEs.

Mergers & Acquisitions are Expected to be the Rapidly Growing Segment Till 2027

On the basis of applications, the global market for virtual data room is mainly classified into initial public offerings (IPO), mergers & acquisitions (M&A), intellectual property (IP) rights, document warehousing, and others. The application segment for merger & acquisition activities shall have a substantial market, during the forecast period mainly because of the requirement of sharing mutual information, technology, and other resources.

Retail & E-Commerce Segment will be the Most Lucrative

Based on end-users, the global virtual data room market is broadly categorized into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail & E-Commerce, construction, and others. The retail & E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global market, during the forecast period. Growing adoption of virtual data room services in brick and click model retailers may extensive opportunities for the growth of the segment, over the projected period.

Regional Breakdown of the Market

Depending on the geographical region, the global market for virtual data room is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific virtual data room market is expected to rise at a considerable growth rate, during the analysis period. This is majorly because of the growing adoption of virtual data room in the governments, increase in disposable income, and constant development in technology, particularly in China, India, and Australia.

The established key players in the virtual data room market include

Caplinked,

Brainloop AG,

Drooms GmbH,

Citrix Systems Inc.,

Firmex Corporation,

Ethos Data Holdings Ltd.,

Datasite,

Intralinks Holdings Inc.,

Vault Rooms Inc.,

Pandesa Corporation.

