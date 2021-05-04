Demand Planning Solutions Market Surpass US$ 14.5 Bn by 2028|| Alloy Technologies, Inc., Aspire Systems, Avercast, LLC., Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., Business Forecast Systems, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Demand Works Company, Demantra

Demand Planning Solutions Market is expected to garnish at US$ 14.5 Bn at a CAGR of +16% from 2021 to 2028.

Demand planning software provides businesses with forecasting solutions that help them prepare for future customer demand. Demand planning solutions rely heavily on predictive analysis and are often a part of supply chain management solutions.

Demand Planners play an essential role in the supply chain of a company. They use the analytical, marketing, and sales data of a company to effectively estimate future product demands. Their duties include planning inventory flow, analyzing statistical data, and generating forecasting solutions.

Demand planning is a supply chain management process of forecasting, or predicting, the demand for products to ensure they can be delivered and satisfy customers. The goal is to strike a balance between having sufficient inventory levels to meet customer needs without having a surplus.

Key Players:

Alloy Technologies, Inc., Aspire Systems, Avercast, LLC., Blue Ridge Solutions Inc., Business Forecast Systems, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Demand Works Company, Demantra (Oracle Corporation), GAINSystems, Inc., GMDH, LLC., International Business Machines Corporation, John Galt Solutions, Inc., Logility, Inc., MRPeasy, NETSTOCK Operations limited, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, and Syncron AB.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Demand Planning Solutions market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Demand Planning Solutions market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Demand Planning Solutions market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Demand Planning Solutions market.

Market Report Segment

By Type

Based on component, the global demand planning solutions market is categorized into software/platform and services (professional [integration & consulting and support & maintenance] and managed).

Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

In terms of enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprise & large enterprises.

In terms of industry, the market is classified into BFSI, IT& telecom, healthcare, retail & e-Commerce, automotive, food & beverages, manufacturing, hospitality, and others (education, media & entertainment, etc.).

The following sections of this versatile report on Demand Planning Solutions market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Demand Planning Solutions market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

