Demand of Footwear Market to Rise at Over 4% CAGR Through 2031

Demand of Footwear Market to Rise at Over 4% CAGR Through 2031

Footwear has well and truly come a long way from being considered a mere commodity. The sheer variety in terms of colors, materials, and types have truly transformed the global footwear market in the last few years. Today, men, women, and even children seek out footwear that is chic, comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, aligns perfectly with their tastes and sensibilities. Footwear is now seen as an ‘extension of self’ and also helps define its wearer, for better or for worse. Thus, the future of the footwear market is extremely bright indeed.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=120

The global footwear market is on track to record a modest CAGR of 4.5% that should see it touch a value of US$ 450 billion by the end of 2022.

The leather segment accounts for a revenue share of just under a fifth in the footwear market by product type. Even though the price of leather footwear can be a major impediment in the footwear market, the segment is anticipated to be worth more than US$ 85 billion by the end of the forecast period. Even though APEJ has the largest regional contribution, Europe should grow at a much higher CAGR because the continent has a heritage in leather footwear and a number of companies with decades of expertise have their base of operations there.

Natural rubber is estimated to be more popular than synthetic rubber in the footwear market as it has a revenue share of more than a fifth in the footwear market. Latin America is likely to record a robust CAGR of 5% in the natural rubber segment and companies are advised to target their natural rubber derived footwear to customers in this emerging region. In the case of synthetic rubber, Europe and APEJ represent a much more lucrative opportunity as they have the largest contribution in this segment of the footwear market by a considerable margin.

The economy segment is approx. 2/5th of the footwear market by price-based segment and is projected to retain this position. The economy segment is worth almost US$ 190 billion by the end of 2022, making it a segment large enough for both existing as well as potential entrants in the footwear market. APEJ is predicted to be the largest opportunity in the economy segment because this region has consumers that are more price-sensitive than either Europe or North America. However, this certainly not mean that Europe can be completely ignored as it is the second-largest market for economy footwear and should even grow with a higher CAGR than APEJ.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=120

The premium segment in the footwear market is the smallest in terms of revenue share as it caters to a niche audience. However, there is a strong possibility that it could become more prominent in the days ahead as rapid economic growth, particularly in APEJ will increase the per capita disposable income of consumers, spurring them to purchase premium products such as luxury footwear. The premium segment may be worth a little over US$ 70 billion in 2022 and companies actively involved in the footwear market should make their long-term business strategies accordingly.

Online retail is the biggest buzzword of the 21st century and this has begun to impact the footwear market as well. Even though the revenue share of online is still comparatively low, it can be safely assumed that it will become very important in the days ahead as Internet connectivity improves and impulse footwear purchases become as easy as clicking a button or tapping a touchscreen. The APEJ online footwear market is valued at just under US$ 28 billion in 2022.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/120/S

Segments of Footwear Market

Fact.MR’s report on the footwear market offers data classified into five segments— material, product, price-based, sales channel, and region. This report offers essential data about the major market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type Casual

Fashion

Occupationa

Therapeutic

Athletic

Protective Material Leather

Natural Rubber

EVA

PVC

PU

Textile Price-based Economy

Mid

Premium

Super Premium Sales Channel Online

Specialists

General Merchandise

Dept. Stores Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=120

Competitive Landscape:

The report has tracked developments of key players in the global footwear market, which include Adidas, Nike, PUMA, Crocs, Under Armor, ALDO group, Deichmann SE and ASICS Corporation.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/03/1994318/0/en/Manufacturers-of-Kids-Furniture-Eying-Profits-in-Theme-Based-Designs-Wood-Furniture-Continues-to-Gain-Significant-Traction-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Report.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Loudspeaker Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/loudspeaker-market

Halal Logistics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/halal-logistics-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com