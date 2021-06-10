The latest Fact.MR Report on Brake-by-Wire System Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market for Brake-by-Wire System Market.

Brake-by-Wire System Market Introduction

Brake-by-wire system is a technology in which hydraulic and mechanical components of the traditional brake systems are replaced by electronic actuators and sensors for the function of braking in the automobiles. `The brake-by-wire system is more efficient in terms of braking efficiency, system design, and effectiveness in comparison to the traditional braking system.

Brake-by-Wire System Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand from Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driving Brake-by-Wire System Market Growth

The brake-by-wire system is finding wide application in hybrid and electric vehicles. Moreover, brake-by-wire system is also common in the form of electric park brake that is widely used across mainstream vehicles. Automotive companies with launch of electric cars are using brake-by-wire system on a large scale. Recently, Audi released E-tron electric vehicle with brake-by-wire system which is electrohydraulic. Toyota’s Prius Hybrid and Estima Hybrid are also using brake-by-wire system.

Brake-by-Wire System Market: Notable Highlights

ZF Friedrichshafen to acquire Wabco for over US$7 billion. Acquisition of Wabco will help ZF to accelerate the development of new technologies for autonomous commercial vehicles.

Yandex partners with Hyundai Mobis to develop driverless cars. Both the companies have signed an MoU for joint development of a control system for driverless cars. The prototype of a driverless vehicle will be launched before the end of 2019.

Volvo has developed new hybrid powertrains for their cars. The automaker will also energy recovery braking system along with the brake-in-wire system acting as the interface between brakes and brake pedal.

Leading players operating in the brake-in-wire system market are Nissin Kogyo Co., Brembo S.P.A, Continental, KSR international, ADVICS, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Haldex, Wabco Holdings Inc., Hitachi Automotive system Americas, and others.

Brake-by-wire system Market- Key Segments

According to the type, the Brake-by-wire systems are segmented as

Hydraulic or Wet type

Electronic or Dry type

According to the sales channels, the Brake-by-wire systems are segmented as

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Brake-by-wire system Market- Competitive Analysis

The market for Brake-by-wire system is moderately fragmented because of the presence of key players. The necessity for improving the Brake-by-wire system reliability and performance has become one of the main areas of concentration for the automotive brake manufacturers.

More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the performance of brake-by-wire system. This would make way for the manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation and technologically advanced Brake-by-wire systems during the forecast period.

