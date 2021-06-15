Demand For Trade Finance Market Witness Optimistic Growth Outlook In Long Run

Fact.MR Report examines global Trade Finance market for the forecast period 2017–2026. The prime purpose of the report is to find opportunities and trends in the market and provide insights pertaining to segments of the Trade Finance market.

Market Overview

To understand trends and opportunities in Trade Finance Market, the report is divided into various segments on the basis of trade activity, end user, type of transaction and region. The report analyzes global trade finance market in terms of value (US$).

Trade finance is the financing of international and domestic trade flows, in which, trading intermediaries such as banks and other financial institutions facilitate different transactions between the buyer and the seller.

Trade finance reduces the risk involved in an international & domestic trade transaction. Trade Finance is one of the factors for enormous growth of international trade.

The global Trade Finance market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of Trade Activity the market is segmented into the following:

Factoring

Export Credit

Insurance

Other Activities

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Importers & Exporters

Banks & Financiers

Insurers & Export Credit Agencies

Other Service Providers

On the basis of Transaction, the market is segmented as follows:

Domestic Only

International Only

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Important doubts related to the Trade Finance Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Global Trade Finance market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. The shift in strategy on the part of world’s largest banks in one of the biggest driver in Trade Finance market. Increasing global import and export is also a key driver for trade finance market.

Digitalization and utilization of new technologies such as Blockchain will improve efficiency and reduce the cost for Trade Finance Market. Also, the cost or complexity requirements related to AML, KYC, and sanctions acts as a barrier to Trade Finance Market.

Report starts with a market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global Trade Finance market by trade activity, end user, type of transaction, and region.

These sections evaluate the global Trade Finance market on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospects. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies.

Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Trade Finance.

Key players in the global trade Finance include BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mitsubishi Corporation, ANZ Bank, Morgan Stanley, NewMarket Latin America Inc., Banco Santander S.A, Commerzbank AG, and SunTrust Bank Holding Company, UniCredit S.p.A, Wells Fargo & Company.

