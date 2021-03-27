Demand for Tobacco Packaging Set to Shoot-Up in Coming Years

The global tobacco packaging market reached a valuation of $19,134.6 million in 2019 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2020 and 2030.

Further, the packaging type segment of the tobacco packaging market is classified into primary and secondary. Under this segment, the secondary category held the larger market share during 2014–2019, as this packaging type offers a barrier against aroma dissipation and moisture till the products reach the consumers. Secondary packaging materials, such as cartons, corrugated boxes, and trays, are used to hold the individual units together while being transported to the point of sale (POS) or customers. The primary category will exhibit the faster growth, as these packaging materials are easy to remove and have high utility and an attractive appearance.

As per a report published by the WHO, China was home to almost 300 million smokers in 2019, which was equal to nearly one-third of the total number of smokers in the world in that year. According to many reports, one-third of the world’s cigarettes are produced by the China National Tobacco Corporation for meeting the high customer requirements for cigarettes in the country. Furthermore, the development of technologically advanced and innovative packaging solutions such as the Xinsong Parallel Robot Intelligent Sorting Smoke Solution is propelling the advancement of the tobacco packaging market in the country.

