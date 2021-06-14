Demand for Sodium Sulphite to Gain Momentum Anticipating their Use in Water Treatment Industry | Fact.MR Sodium Sulphite Market

Demand for Sodium Sulphite to Gain Momentum Anticipating their Use in Water Treatment Industry | Fact.MR

The sodium sulphite market is forecast to witness a slow growth rate of around 2% CAGR through 2030. Further, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in demand over the 2nd quarter of FY2020. Most of the historical demand for sodium sulphite is attributed to the pulp & paper industry, but this sector is correlated with the economic trajectory. However, growing economies such as East Asia & South Asia are projected to create increased demand during the forecast period of 2020-2030, owing to the product line-up of different applications.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the market is set to recover by mid-FY2021 onwards, thereafter going back to its normal growth pace.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1365

“The COVID-19 pandemic is set to further impede the already sluggish demand for sodium sulphite,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Segmentation

Global Sodium Sulphite Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, By Grade

Industrial

Food

Global Sodium Sulphite Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Application

Dissolving Agent

De-chlorinating agent

Preservatives

Oxygen Scavenger

Photographic

Chemical Intermediates

Global Sodium Sulphite Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by End-Use

Pulp & Paper Industry

Water Treatment

Food & beverages

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1365

Global Sodium Sulphite Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from Sodium Sulphite Market Study

The global sodium sulphite market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.3X value as compared to 2019 by 2030.

The MEA region is set to gain 50 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

On the basis of grade, industrial grade is set to expand at a CAGR 2.8% over the forecast period.

Declining demand for sodium sulphite in food preservative applications is set to be observed during the short-term forecast period.

China holds a lion’s share of global sodium sulphite production; however the scenario might change over the short-team forecast period.

Preservation applications will drive the growth of the sodium sulphite market over the mid-term forecast period.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1365

Diversified Product Portfolio to Strengthen Stance of Key Players

The sodium sulphite market space is fragmented in nature, but despite this, market players are delivering products with broadened portfolios.

Key players in the market are

BASF, Ineos Calabrian, Solvay Minerals Inc., Rongda Chemical Corporation, Indspec Chemical, Southern Ionics, Olympic Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hemani Group of industries, Guangdi Chemicals, Jinchuan Group Limited, Kayon Chemicals, Weifang Industry, and Chemicals products Ltd.

Though the market is highly fragmented in nature, key players are following the likely demand curve, shifting their stance from manufacturing food grade to technical grade sodium sulphite. For instance, BASF has reformed sodium sulphite food grade as a conservative agent used in the production of dried fruits. Solvay shifted its possibility curve toward manufacturing technical grade sodium sulphite to ensure its stance in the global market.

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Sulphite Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium sulphite market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the sodium sulphite market on the basis of application (dissolving agents, de-chlorinating agents, oxygen scavengers, intermediates, preservatives, and photographic films), end use (pulp & paper industry, water treatment, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry), and grade (industrial and food), across six major regions.

For More Insights: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/02/09/1338417/0/en/Global-Automotive-Lubricant-Market-4-Forecast-Highlights-for-2017-2026-from-Fact-MR.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com