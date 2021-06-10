Demand For Smart Meters Expected To Fuel Growth Of Vehicle Parking Meter Market Vehicle Parking Meter Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Introduction

Vehicle parking meter are the devices that are used to maintain parking availability in public, private & commercial spaces. Vehicle parking meter collect the cash and in exchange provide a particular place for a vehicle for a limited amount of time. Vehicle parking meter has many payment option such as pay by phone, pay by card or cash.

The aim of installing vehicle parking meter is to regulate parking spaces in a manner that avoid the traffic congestion and improving traffic circulation. These meter can install in single-space or multi-space according to the need of end use sector.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Dynamics

Non Residential sectors such as malls, hospitals, restaurants etc. hold the prominent market share vehicle parking meter market. Owing to easy access for payment, the demand for smart meters is increasing which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of vehicle parking meter market.

Moreover, in some countries, parking service providing companies are developing new solutions that reducing the parking congestion and also reserve the guaranteed parking spaces. This factor is expected to create significant growth opportunity for vehicle parking meter market.

Vehicle parking meter are also in demand in the government space for security purpose, which is another factor which accelerate the growth of vehicle parking meter market over the assessment period.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the vehicle Parking Meter market, owing to high installation rate of smart vehicle parking system in U.S. and Canada. This factor is coupled with government initiation of controlling parking congestion. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for vehicle parking meter market over the forecast period.

Europe holds a prominent share for the vehicle parking meter market especially in EU nations, due to increasing concern regarding parking concern. Growing automotive fleet in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to contribute considerable share throughout the forecast period,

due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are estimated to grow with significant growth rate, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth in the nearby future.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global vehicle parking Meter Market includes:

Meypar USA Corp.

Parking BOXX

Parkeon

Meisel Holdings LLC

IPS Group, Inc.

RJS Parking Products

Gamesa Electric

Ditech Srl

Data Parl Inc.

Duncan Parking Meter

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Parking Meter Market can be segmented by product type and end use:-

On the basis of product type, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Legacy meters

Smart meters

On the basis of end use, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Parking Streets

Malls

Hospitals

Public & Private Institutions

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

