Demand For Product Mixing Machine From Agricultural Industry Pushing Sales Of Screw Conveyor Market

Rising demand for the products mixing machine from the agricultural industry, supported by escalating the consumption of products such as grains etc. Thus, in turn pushing the sales of the screw conveyors and thus in turn is expected to drive the global screw conveyor market over the near future.

Further, screw conveyor have various exceptional characteristics which include easy handling, better flexibility and energy efficiency. Thus, manufacturers are utilizing the product for harvesting, growing and processing of agriculture products such as rice, wheat, corn, etc.

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Definition and Introduction

Agriculture is the most significant driving factor for the growth of developing countries. According to The World Bank, agriculture will end poverty and provide prosperity for people on a large scale.

This will not only include the production of food grains but also provide employment to people working on the fields and provide employment to manufacturers as large production of agriculture need equipment to complete the tasks quickly.

One such piece of equipment in the agriculture sector is screw conveyors. The use of screw conveyors is widespread in the field of agriculture.

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Segmentation

The global screw conveyor market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and rotational capacity

Based on the product type, global screw conveyor market is segmented as below

Horizontal screw conveyor

Shaftless screw conveyor

Inclined screw conveyor

Vertical screw conveyor

Based on the end-use industry, the global screw conveyor market is segmented as below:

Metals and Mining

Agriculture

Food and beverage

Chemicals

Others

On the basis of capacity of rotation, the global screw conveyor market segmented as mentioned below list:

30-45 RPM

45-60 RPM

60-95 RPM

95- 120 RPM

120-165 RPM

>165 RPM

Fluctuations in the price of raw material is one of the key challenge identified in the market for the manufacturers across the globe.

Key Screw Conveyor Manufacturers

Examples of some of the market participants in the global screw conveyor market are as listed below:

Conveyor Engineering & Manufacturing

Continental screw conveyor

KWS Manufacturing Company, Ltd.

FMC Technologies

WAMGROUP

Kase Custom Conveyors

DEMECH India.

Screw Conveyor Corporation

SPIRAC Engineering AB

FLEXICON Corporation

Astro Engineering & Manufacturing

Industrial Screw Conveyor

Shanghai Zenith Company

Global Screw Conveyor Market: Regional Outlook

Growing consumption of the agricultural products such as grains, cereals, pulses etc. across the globe supported by surging population is pushing the demand for the screw conveyor.

Asia-Pacific, spearheaded by China and India is expected to account for a significant share in the market. Further, the demand for the screw conveyor in the region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future.

Europe and North America in the global market are anticipated to expand at moderate rate over the forecast period, owing to the modest growth of the end-use industries. Middle East and Africa, led by GCC countries is projected to grow at a very slow rate over the near future

