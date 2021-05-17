Demand For High-Quality Biopharmaceuticals Is Expected To Boost The Demand For Microbial Cell Banking 2028

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Microbial Cell Banking Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of theMarket with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The globalMarket is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Microbial Cell Banking Market: Key Players

The global microbial cell banking market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Some of the key players of the global microbial cell banking market are Lonza Group Ltd.; Merck KGaA; Biovian Oy; Vibalogics GmbH; Eurofins Scientific; Luina Bio; Altogen Labs; VGXI, Inc.; ATCC and Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Microbial Cell Banking Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global microbial cell banking market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to account for a major share in the global microbial cell banking market owing to increasing adoption. The microbial cell banking market in Europe is the second-largest shareholder due to an increase in the number of research initiatives among end users. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Latin America regions are expected to witness fast growth as compared to other regions due to increasing investments for biopharmaceutical development. Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a small market share as compared to other regions.

Microbial Cell Banking Market: Drivers and Restraints

The quality of biologics is highly depended upon the quality of cell substrates used for their development & manufacturing. Growth in the demand for high-quality cell substrates is boosting the microbial cell banking market. Moreover, raising concerns of contamination and gene variability during biopharmaceutical production processes has boosted the adoption of microbial cell banking. Furthermore, rapid advancements of microbiology has led to the incorporation of cell substrates/viable cells in the treatment of diseases. The development of microbial cell-based therapeutics has high potential in treating unmet medical needs. Whereas, increase in the demand for cell substrates for the treatment of unmet medical needs has also boosted the adoption of microbial cell banking among end users. Apart from these, the legislative structure has incorporated quality standards in developing cell-based biopharmaceuticals. It has led to increasing dependency upon microbial cell banking to ensure the quality and safety of biopharmaceuticals. Moreover, increase in the number of research activities to develop biopharmaceuticals for unmet medical needs is boosting the microbial cell banking market. All these factors act as potential drivers of the microbial cell banking market. However, rising concerns regarding contamination and complexity are hampering the growth of the microbial cell banking market.

