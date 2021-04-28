Demand for Helpdesk Automation Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

As IT environment increasingly adopt new solutions to enable cloud, mobile, and analytics initiatives, enterprises will continue to depend on the IT organizations to support business critical processes for demanding internal and external users. The demand for helpdesk automation solutions is increasing rapidly due to the growing demand for automated routine processes to enhance the customer experience.

The advanced helpdesk automation tools and applications are helping IT organizations in streamline operations and in improving the efficiency of IT service delivery. Furthermore, the demand for helpdesk automation solutions is increasing due to the expanded automated remote support functionality. Helpdesk automation tools are helping IT staff to easily monitor and manage day-to-day operations and more quickly resolve problems when they occur, thus, due to this factor, the demand for helpdesk automation is increasing rapidly in today’s digital world.

Helpdesk automation is an automated customer support solution for resolving the customer and internal queries and issues related to the product or service. The widespread adoption of personal devices in the workplace is one of the major factors driving the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Also, increasing complexities in the modern enterprises is creating potential growth opportunities for helpdesk automation market. Moreover, the continuous demand for new technologies for effective and efficient helpdesk services is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The shift towards the artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are the primary factors driving the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Also, the growing trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) is also driving the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Moreover, the technological advancements in IT sector and the use of cloud-based solutions are expected to drive the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Moreover, the growth of smartphone and tablet market is enthralling many organization to adopt helpdesk automation to identify immediate needs in digital customer experience.

Apart from this, the rapid demand for helpdesk automation solutions from IT and e-commerce organizations to quickly resolve issues and problems in order to provide higher level of business user satisfaction at reduced cost is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the helpdesk automation market.

Challenges

The continuous change in the IT support technologies is one of the major factors which hampers the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Moreover, reluctance of small enterprises in the adoption of helpdesk automation solutions due to budget limitations is the one of the major factors which hinders the growth of the helpdesk automation market. Furthermore, less development in technology base, and less spending on research & development by various countries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the major challenges for the growth of the helpdesk automation market.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Helpdesk Automation Market on the Basis of Deployment:

Cloud Hosted

On-premise

Segmentation of the Helpdesk Automation Market on the Basis of Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Segmentation of the Helpdesk Automation Market on the Basis of Type:

Incident Management Systems

Knowledge-based Systems

Self-service Reset Password

Others

Segmentation of the Helpdesk Automation Market on the Basis of Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Others

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for helpdesk automation due to the early adoption of digital technologies and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for helpdesk automation in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies and the rising trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) in various countries of the region such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K., and India.

The Helpdesk Automation markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Helpdesk Automation market are :

Microsoft Corporation,

NetIQ,

BMC Software, Inc.,

CA Technologies,

Hewlett Packard Enterprises,

Atlassian Corporation Plc.

ServiceNow, Inc.,

Axios Systems,

Cherwell Software

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Segments

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Helpdesk Automation Market

Helpdesk Automation Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Helpdesk Automation Market

Global Helpdesk Automation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Helpdesk Automation Market includes

North America Helpdesk Automation Market US Canada

Latin America Helpdesk Automation Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Helpdesk Automation Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Helpdesk Automation Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Helpdesk Automation Market

China Helpdesk Automation Market

Middle East and Africa Helpdesk Automation Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

