Demand for further relaxation of corona | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the increasing availability of vaccines, several politicians are promptly calling for further corona easing – although incidence rates have been rising again for a few days.

“If everyone has received a complete vaccination offer and the vaccination protects against heavy courses, including newer variants, we must gradually take back our corona measures,” said Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) van Saarland of “Welt am Sonntag”.

Further openings required

CSU Secretary General Markus Blume and the head of the Hamburg CDU, Christoph Ploß, similarly argued in the newspaper. Blume said: “Once every citizen has received a full vaccination offer and vaccination protections remain in place, the overall responsibility of the state reverts to the individual citizen. That means: With the vaccination protection for everyone, the period of restrictions for everyone ends. But we are not there yet.” Von Ploß said: “Almost no one who has been fully vaccinated will continue to accept the restriction of their basic rights and freedoms if everyone has received a vaccination offer. For those who have been fully vaccinated, the restrictions must then fall at the latest .

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) recently spoke out in favor of lifting all corona restrictions once all people in Germany have received a vaccination offer. This can be expected in the course of August.

Incidence rises for fifth day in a row

The so-called seven-day incidence rose for the fifth day in a row on Sunday, but remains at a low level. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there were 6.2 new infections in 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday morning (previous day: 5.8; last week: 5.0). The GGD reported 745 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 559 infections. Within 24 hours, 6 new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.

In other European countries there is already a more pronounced increase in the number of infections. Therefore, from the perspective of the federal government, Spain has been a corona risk area since midnight. This means that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against tourist trips to the most popular holiday destination for Germans in the middle of the summer holidays. However, there are hardly any practical consequences for holidaymakers.

Is the incidence still an appropriate indicator?

In any case, politicians are discussing the importance of the infection figures with a view to vaccinations. Prime Minister Hans van Saarland said: “The more people are vaccinated and tested, the more the incidence value alone loses its informative value.” That is why, in the autumn, more emphasis should be placed on bed occupancy in intensive care units in hospitals. The SPD faction had argued in a statement on Saturday that incidence would no longer be a sufficient indicator after the successful vaccination campaign.

The FDP has asked the federal government to present a concept for an orderly exit from the special regulations in the corona pandemic by the end of the parliamentary summer break. Otherwise, there is a risk that the epidemic situation of national magnitude cannot be lifted just because since March 2020 “a difficult-to-understand jumble of regulations has arisen” associated with such a state of emergency, according to a paper by the FDP parliamentary group. The newspaper was presented to the German news agency in Berlin on Sunday.

Buffier to wait

The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier (CDU) remained more cautious in the “Welt am Sonntag”: “First we have to wait at least three months, because then we know better what effects the Delta variant and the return journey will have.” He is therefore considering another mask requirement, given the possible effects of a lesser restriction.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble called on people to remain vigilant. “I see with great concern what is happening in the Wembley football stadium or in some holiday resorts,” said Schäuble of “Bild am Sonntag”. Whoever behaves unreasonably and does not take precautions exposes everyone to the danger of a fourth wave. “That’s why: dear people, you are happy that we can eat out again, meet people, but don’t exaggerate”, warned the Speaker of the House of Representatives.