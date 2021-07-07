Demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

What is Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin?

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is a vinyl acetate and ethylene copolymer. EVA is a highly elastic material that sustains its toughness even after being treated into a porous rubber-like material. It is used as a sealant in the packaging of dairy goods and meat, as well as cable insulation and footwear.

Low-temperature heat sealing is possible with EVA, saving energy and allowing for fast packing speeds. EVA is impact resistant, puncture resistant, and adheres well. It is preferred over rubber and vinyl materials for a variety of applications due to these qualities. This copolymer resin can be used in coatings, sealants, and adhesives. It serves as the base for many adhesives when coupled with a resin tackifier and petroleum wax.

What is an EVA foam?

EVA foam is an acronym for the locked cell ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer. EVA is regarded to be a safe alternative to polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The reason for this is that they are devoid of bisphenol A (BPA) and do not require polymers such as phthalates. High density EVA foam sheet provides one-of-a-kind design possibilities. One of the many distinct design capabilities available to the design engineer is high-density EVA foam that can be as hard as a pretzel or as supple as macaroni.

6 Significant Applications of EVA Foam in Industries:

EVA foams are designed to be weather-resistant and to withstand a variety of harsh and dangerous agents such as fuel oils and chemicals. Due to its versatility, it is widely utilized in a wide range of industries, including the health sector, seafaring, reformation, footwear, as well as the electronic and automotive industries. According to Research Dive, the global ethylene vinyl acetate resins market is predicted to garner $15,300.3 million by 2028. The Covid-19 pandemic has progressively impacted the global EVA resins market. Some of the significant applications of EVA foam are as follows:

EVA foams are primarily used in the medical sector. This is because it possesses the properties of compound resistance and biocompatibility. It is even said to be free of latex.

EVA foams are soft, squishy, and light, which makes them ideal for making ergonomic seats and for applications in industrial hard-wearing. Due to these aforementioned characteristics, they are also widely employed in the development of sandals, soles, and shoes by major shoe manufacturers.

Users can build flotation belts, flutter boards, and water toys out of EVA foam, which provide exceptional flotation properties as well as UV resistance.

EVA can even be used to create medicinal delivery applications. As the EVA material is quite robust, there is no unfavorable reaction of it on human bodies. EVA foam tubes, sometimes referred to as foam pipes or foam grips, are widely employed in a variety of medicinal applications.

EVA foam has a wide range of applications in various other industries for making sports equipment, carpets, toys, etc.

EVA foam has applications in in various types of industries like automotive, building, marine, electronics, healthcare instruments, packaging, sports, leisure, and recreation, and footwear.

Advantages of EVA Foams:

Crack resistant

Resilient

They are tough at low and moderate temperatures

May be processed by conventional rubber processing techniques or by conventional thermoplastic techniques

Transparency increases as vinyl acetate percentage increases

Are EVA Foams Safe for Children?

According to research, EVA foam is completely safe for children’s items. They are safer than plastics or other materials that are made with the use of harmful chemicals throughout the manufacturing process. Eva contains Formamide, a completely harmless substance.

Purchasing products that include EVA foams has no negative consequences. EVA foam is completely safe and harmless to use. However, it is recommended that it be provided by reputable Eva foam makers who have been tried and tested to strict requirements.

