Demand for electronics adhesives to escalate as expansion in emerging economies becomes a strategic imperative

Vendors dealing in electronics adhesives have been offering customized solutions based on client requirements – a trend that has enabled most of them to establish a strong foothold in the market. A freshly compiled business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that in addition to this prominent trend, backward integration in order to maintain easy and quality supply of raw material will emerge as a new trend in the electronics adhesives market.

“An increasing number of players have been focusing on expansion activities in several Asian countries such as China, India, and South Korea,” the TMR analyst observes. “The growing demand for electronics adhesives, the availability of an established customer base and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, the increased production of consumer electronics, and the strong presence of local players present immense opportunities for companies in the electronics adhesives market.”

Making the most of these opportunities are several players, the most prominent one being 3M Company in terms of revenue. Although the company has a predominant presence in North America, it has been investing heavily in Asia with the support of local vendors. The promotion of its brands and enhancement of its production capacity are the prime reasons behind 3M’s ongoing trend.

Overwhelming Demand for Consumer Electronics in China to Override Impact of Regulatory Restrictions

In keeping with this trend, TMR has observed that developing economies such as China and India are presently characterized by the rise of a new class of consumers. “The surging disposable income of this new class has resulted in the growing demand for automotive and consumer appliances. This, in turn, drives the global demand for electronics adhesives,” states the author of the study.

However, strict regulations against volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions from adhesive films are major concern in China. Despite being a leading producer of electronics adhesives, initiatives taken by the Chinese government to curb VOC emissions threaten to dampen the growth of the electronics adhesives in China. Be that as it may, TMR predicts that the massive production bases for and consumption of semiconductors, smartphones, and tablets is sure to override the negative impact of these regulatory restrictions in the coming years.

Another factor boosting the electronics adhesives market is a surge in R&D activities. “The dynamic nature of the industry and constant changes in consumer expectations have compelled players to step up efforts in the development of advanced electronics adhesives that are in line with what the consumers want in terms of features, technology, and performance,” the TMR analyst reveals.

Revenue of Global Electronics Adhesives Market is Multiplying Rapidly

The global electronics adhesives market volume is forecasted to rise at 12.03% CAGR from 2017 to 2020. The worldwide demand for electronics adhesives is projected to surpass 1,941.8 million tons by 2020. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to be worth US$6,397.7 million by 2020, feeding-off the escalating shipment of tablets and smartphones.

Key Takeaways:

Serving customized solutions is a key strategy for prominent players of the electronic adhesives market

Asia Pacific is primed to maintain its stronghold over the demand, providing for 61.4% of the total demand

The automotive sector is opening niche opportunities, adding onto the prosperity achieved primarily by the consumer electronics segment

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Electronics Adhesives Market (Material – Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Silicones, and Acrylics; Product Type – Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive, and Ultraviolet Curing; Application – Conformal Coating, Encapsulation, Surface Mounting, and Wire Tacking) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2020.”

Key Segments of the Global Electronics Adhesives Market

By Material Type:

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Silicones

Acrylics

By Product Type:

Electrically Conductive

Thermally Conductive

Ultraviolet Curing

By Application:

Conformal Coating

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

