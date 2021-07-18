Delta variant on Mallorca at 85 percent | free press

There is a dramatic increase in infections with the Delta variant in Mallorca. The health system is also slowly coming under pressure again.

Palma (dpa) – According to a report by the newspaper “Mallorca Zeitung”, the delta variant of the coronavirus, considered more contagious, is now found in 85 percent of all samples in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence had risen to a good 270 on Friday.

For the Balearic Islands as a whole, in addition to Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, this value is given as 290, the newspaper wrote. According to the health authorities, the so-called R-value was 1.63. The number means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 163 more people.

Almost two-thirds of the population older than 16 years (65.7 percent) has had at least one corona vaccination, 51.8 percent has been fully vaccinated. The positive percentage of the corona tests was 11.88 percent. Even though it is mainly young people who become infected, who usually show only mild symptoms, the health system is slowly coming under pressure again. The newspaper wrote that ten percent of the beds in intensive care are again occupied by corona patients.

Despite the increasing number, the regional government still rules out the reintroduction of an overnight blockade, as decided in the regions of Valencia, Catalonia or Cantabria, the newspaper « krantltima Hora» reported, citing the authorities. However, new restrictions are being considered, including limiting the number of people who can meet privately or publicly.