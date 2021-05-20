Delta Robotics Market is anticipated to driven by trend of miniaturization in manufacturing industry
- Delta robots are a type of parallel robots, having three arms attached to a joint at the base. These robots are also called spiders owing to their agility and spider-like arms.
- Delta robots are frequently used in picking and packaging applications in various factories. They can be used to execute more than 300 picks per minute.
- Delta robots were initially developed for limited pay load or for packaging applications. However, currently, these robots have gained popularity in many end-use industries, such as high speed assembling, food processing, and medical & pharmaceuticals.
- Delta robots are smaller and quicker when compared to Cartesian robots. Moreover, maintenance of delta robots is less compared to other robots.
- Previously, only 4-axis delta robots were available. However, delta robots are currently available in 3-axis, 4-axis, and 6-axis types owing to technology advances and developments in motion technologies, and can handle a payload ranging from 1 lbs to 26 lbs.
Rise in Demand for Delta Robotics in Packaging and Manufacturing Industry
- The market is driven by technological advances in delta robots. In addition, the development of vision-integrated delta robots is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global market.
- Delta robots are increasingly being used because they are lightweight and can thus achieve greater accuracy and speed.
- Technologically advanced delta robots can perform difficult pick and place tasks at high speed and accuracy with minimum imperfections by delta robots integrated with vision systems. Thus, the development of vision-integrated delta robots is identified as a critical trend that will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
- Increasing innovations and new developments in delta robot technology have helped to broaden the application sphere of these robots. They are currently being used in material handling, palletizing, and for managing high loads in industrial manufacturing operations. Thus, technology advances in delta robots have increased their application and demand among end-user industries, which in turn, will drive the global market.
- Increasing adoption of delta robots is leading to increased productivity. That apart, these robots also help in maintaining the required hygiene standards. Hence, these significant features of delta robots will create significant demand for them in the near future.
North America to Lead the Global Delta Robotics Market
- In terms of region, the global delta robotics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- The global market for delta robots is expected to witness robust growth in the North America region over the coming years. This can mainly be attributed to the growing packaging and assembling sectors of the region.
- The North America region is also anticipated to hold dominant share in the global delta robotics market. Hence, higher share coupled with robust growth of the region is likely to create healthy growth opportunities for manufacturers of delta robots in future.
- Moreover, higher demand is expected in developed countries of Europe to be witnessed from assembling industries where delta robots are required to increase the efficiency and overall output.
- In Asia Pacific region, Japan is expected to hold a significant share in the global delta robotics market, primarily due to higher adoption of new and automated technologies in the country.
Key Players in the Global Delta Robotics Market
- Fanuc Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- ABB Group
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Mitsubishi Robotics
- Epson Robots
- Stäubli
- B+M Surface Systems GmbH
- Omron Adept Technologies
- Kuka
- Kawasaki
- Comau Robotics
- Universal Robots
- Wittmann Battenfeld Group
- Siasun Robot and Automation
- Rethink Robotics
- Schunk.
- Others
