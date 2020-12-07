Delivery Drones Market to Register a Strong Growth Rate and Huge Profits, Top Players are Amazon, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Boeing, DHL International

Latest added Delivery Drones Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon.com, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Drone Delivery Canada. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Delivery Drones Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Delivery Drones Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Free Sample Copy of This Report (with COVID-19 Impact ) @ https://marketdigits.com/delivery-drones-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ” Delivery Drones Market By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Range (Short (<25 Kilometers), Long (>25 Kilometers)), Capacity(Less than 5 kg, Greater than 5 kg), End User and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Delivery Drones Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Delivery Drones Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC For Free @ https://marketdigits.com/delivery-drones-market/toc

The global delivery drones market was valued at US$ 165.3 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 3,802.5 million by 2027. A delivery drone is a type of unmanned aerial vehicle, which is used for distributing packages to customers in any locality. This drone is available in three different types, which include fixed-wing drones, rotor drones, and hybrid drones. These type of drones are mostly designed with 4 to 8 propellers along with rechargeable batteries and can fly at high speed while carrying a parcel.

Major players operating in the global delivery drones market include The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, JD.com, SKYCART INC, Drone America, Matternet Inc., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Increasing demand for delivery drones in the healthcare sector

Rising demand for delivery drones across the globe is driving growth of the global delivery drones market. For instance, in April 2019, a U.S.-based UAV manufacturer and logistic services provider, Zipline, collaborated with Ghana’s Ministry of Health to launch a delivery drone service for medical suppliers in Ghana. In 2017, Zipline received a contract from Tanzania’s government to launch permanent medical facilities in the country.

According to the statistics from the Global Opportunity Explorer, maternal mortality rates declined from 1,300 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 290 in 2015, owing to timely delivery of required blood to patients with the help of delivery drones in Rwanda. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market.

Technological advancements in delivery drone batteries

Proliferating demand for development of lithium-metal batteries is expected to drive growth of the delivery drones market over the forecast period. A lithium-metal battery helps the drone to cover longer distances in a single charge. Moreover, lithium-metal battery is half the size of a lithium-ion battery and it could hold as much charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

Technological advancements play a substantial role in the adoption of lithium-metal battery for delivery drones. For instance, in January 2018, SolidEnergy Systems raised US$ 50 million in investments to fund development of their battery technology from 2012.

As a result of limited production, lithium-metal batteries are of high cost. Companies such as SolidEnergy Systems, a manufacturer of lightest rechargeable cells, are planning to establish their manufacturing units in Asia Pacific, which is expected to reduce production cost of lithium-metal batteries in this region.

On the other side, lack of technical expertise about operating drones and low battery life of delivery drones are major factors that are expected to restrain growth of the delivery drones market.

North America holds dominant position in the global delivery drones market

On the basis of geography, the global delivery drones market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Among all these regions, North America delivery drones market generated revenue of US$ 75.5 Mn by 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,074.7 Mn by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 35.2% over the forecast period.

Several key players such as Amazon, UPS, Google, and DHL are offering drone delivery in inaccessible areas in North America region, which has led to an increasing demand for delivery drones.

According to the data from DroneLife in 2018, delivering packages by conventional methods such as trucks result in emission of around 915 grams of greenhouse gases (GHGs) per package. On the other hand, a drone can deliver a same package with just 420 grams of emission, which is expected to create significant demand for delivery drones in the North America region.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific delivery drones market holds second dominant position in the global delivery drones market, followed by North America due to increasing applications of delivery drones in various sectors such as healthcare. For instance, in September 2019, the Government of Maharashtra (India) partnered with Zipline, a drone delivery service company, to deliver emergency medicines across the state via autonomous delivery drone. Additionally, this initiative was supported through a grant from vaccine manufacturer SII (Serum Institute India).

The geometric data brought together to generate this Delivery Drones Market analysis report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Besides, the market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market. Additionally, the Delivery Drones Market business report helps the manufacturer in finding out the effectiveness of the existing channels of distribution, advertising program or media, selling methods and the best way of distributing the goods to the eventual consumers.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/delivery-drones-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

Market Digits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com