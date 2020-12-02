Delivery Controller Market 2020 | Current and Future Demand, Analysis, Growth and Forecast By 2027, Trending Report with Covid 19 Impact

Delivery controllers are the devices placed between the firewall/routers and web farms. They can be purchased in the form of a software program or a hardware package and help the sites in reducing the traffic load from two or more servers and ensures security for enterprise applications. The software programs are more flexible and less costly as compared to the hardware packages and provides various features such as caching, web serving, SSL offload, media delivery, and load balancing.

Increase in demand for delivery controllers from cloud service providers, rise in popularity of these devices in data centers, and growth in data center traffic is expected to fuel the growth for delivery controllers. Moreover, high security and less cost features are the benefits provided by these devices, which is further expected to increase the demand for delivery controllers in the future. However, complicated application setup and caching configuration problems hinder the market growth. Innovation in technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the delivery controller market in the future.

The delivery controller market growth is segmented on the basis of deployment, user type, end user, and geography. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into virtual and hardware based. On the basis of user type, it is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end user, the market is classified into retail, IT & telecom banking and financial services, healthcare, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the delivery controller market include F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Array Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., KEMP Technologies, Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., NGINX Inc., Radware Ltd, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

Key Benefits

Porters Five Forces model helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the delivery controller market growth.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the delivery controller market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are provided in the report.

Delivery Controller Market Key Segments:

By Deployment

Software

Hardware based

By Enterprise type

Small & Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

By User type

Retail

IT & Telecom

Banking and financial services

Healthcare

Government

Others

