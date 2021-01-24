Delay in vaccines: EU puts pressure on manufacturers | Free press

EU countries’ vaccination schedules are increasingly confused: Following Pfizer, Astrazeneca has also announced that it will deliver fewer vaccine doses than contractually agreed. The EU reacts angrily and threatens with consequences.

Brussels (dpa) – EU Council President Charles Michel has warned corona vaccine manufacturers of potential consequences of delays in delivery. “We expect the contracts confirmed by the pharmaceutical companies to be honored,” Michel said Sunday on French broadcaster Europe 1.

To ensure compliance with the Treaties, the EU could also use “legal means”. You understand there could be problems, Michel said. But it needs clarification on the reasons. Pfizer initially announced delays in the delivery of vaccines of several weeks. After hitting the table with your fist, it only took about a week.

After the collaboration of the pharmaceutical company between Biontech and Pfizer, manufacturer Astrazeneca also announced on Friday that it could temporarily supply less vaccine than originally planned. The reason is lower production at one location in the European supply chain, he said. According to information from the European Commission, there will be another meeting of the steering group on the EU vaccination strategy on the delays next Monday.

In fact, the Brussels authority assumes that Member States will be able to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the adult population with the vaccines they have purchased by the end of the summer. Charles Michel, president of the EU Council, admitted on Sunday that this goal would be difficult to achieve.

The Anglo-Swedish company Astrazeneca developed its vaccine together with the University of Oxford. It is already in use in the UK. Approval in the European Union is also expected this week.

