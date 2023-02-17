Dehya to be a standard banner character in Genshin Impact after version 3.5

The current Genshin Affect 3.5 livestream has confirmed Dehya’s debut within the upcoming patch. The 5-star Pyro DPS will drop together with her rate-up banner, Auric Blaze, within the first half of the model 3.5 replace.

It was additionally revealed that Dehya would later be added to the usual banner from the patch 3.6 replace onwards. Many followers had been stunned by the information, as she would be the second Pyro character to hitch the everlasting banner after Diluc. This confirms that she won’t get her banner within the post-3.5 banners. Right here is all the things gamers have to learn about Dehya from the most recent livestream bulletins.

Genshin Affect: Normal Banner will function Dehya after patch 3.5 banners

The current 3.5 Particular Program that premiered on Genshin Affect’s official Twitch channel has confirmed the debut of a brand new 5-star character, Dehya. To many followers’ shock, officers additionally revealed that she would be part of the Normal Banner after the replace ends. Within the newest model, the sport options two character banners: the Restricted Character Banner and the Normal Banner. The primary normally options one or two 5-star characters for a restricted time (20-22 days).

The Normal Banner, nevertheless, is a everlasting function in Genshin Affect that by no means modifications its character lineup. This banner at the moment options six totally different characters:

Diluc

Jean

Keqing

Qiqi

Mona

Tighnari

Tighnari, a Dendro bow person, was added to this banner on the finish of the Genshin Affect 3.0 replace. With the current livestream announcement, Dehya would be the newest addition to the banner after the patch 3.5 replace.

In the intervening time, the Genshin Affect neighborhood appears to have blended opinions about this newest improvement. Many Dehya followers had been planning to skip her debut banner for future characters and anticipate her rerun to acquire her. However now, followers can get hold of Dehya by shedding a 50/50 on the restricted banner. Many followers argue that placing her on a everlasting banner implies that her equipment might be underwhelming, whereas others applaud the truth that the pool of Normal Banner characters is rising.

All the things about Dehya from 3.5 Livestream

Throughout the livestream, officers showcased Dehya, explaining her equipment and passive skills. Together with her Pyro imaginative and prescient, Dehya might be a 5-star Claymore person.

She’s going to use her Elemental Ability to summon a Fiery Sanctum discipline that can unleash coordinated assaults every time an opponent takes harm inside its vary. Whereas within the Fiery Sanctum, all lively characters can have their resistance to interruption elevated. Dehya’s Elemental Burst forces her to desert her weapon and interact in hand-to-hand fight, dealing large quantities of Pyro harm with every assault.

i miss the primary days when i noticed dehya in archon quest i miss the primary days when i noticed dehya in archon quest https://t.co/gHWP1cECHk

Within the Sumeru Archon Quests, Dehya performed an important position within the participant’s mission to rescue the Dendro Archon from the grasp of the Akademiya.

Dehya was initially offered as Dunyarzad’s employed Eremite guard in Genshin Affect, however she shortly established her abilities as a formidable ally by disposing of foes with out breaking a sweat. Do not let her gentleness idiot you; Dehya is a powerful fighter with a big coronary heart who will prevent when the going will get robust, similar to the famend fire-breathing Flame Mane she is.



