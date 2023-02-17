Dehya release date, Ayaka, Shenhe rerun, and more

Genshin Influence hosted the three.5 Particular Program the place they introduced new content material for the upcoming patch. The official Twitch channel of the sport premiered the livestream on February 13, 2023.

Primarily based on the earlier model replace, one can assume that the upcoming patch will launch 10-12 days after the livestream. Therefore, it’s possible that the three.5 replace will arrive on February 28 or March 1.

Right here is the whole lot gamers must know concerning the latest bulletins made throughout the Genshin Influence 3.5 livestream.

Genshin Influence 3.5 launch info and livestream banner bulletins

The three.5 Particular Program formally premiered on February 17, 2023, revealing the brand new Genshin Influence patch replace, known as Windblume’s Breath, and its accompanying content material.

The livestream revealed new character showcases, occasion want banners, and rather more. Officers additionally disclosed tons of upcoming occasions that may reward gamers with free weapons, sources, and Primogems.

Patch 3.5 launch date and new characters

HoYoverse officers have returned to following their normal 6-week patch replace schedule. Therefore, speculations counsel that Genshin Influence 3.5 will drop on February 28 or March 1.

In the course of the Genshin Influence 3.5 livestream, Dehya and Mika had been confirmed to debut within the upcoming model of the sport. Nonetheless, followers had been conscious of this already because of the official drip advertising and marketing posts. The builders additionally blessed viewers with character showcases, revealing their equipment and passive talents.

Dehya might be a 5-star Pyro Claymore person, whereas Mika might be a 4-star Cryo Polearm assist. There is no such thing as a doubt that the previous might be a DPS whereas the latter might be a buffer/ healer. To everybody’s shock, the officers additionally introduced that Dehya might be added to the Normal Banner later.

Upcoming rerun banners

The three.5 Particular Program additionally revealed the upcoming banners for the brand new model replace. Alongside Dehya’s debut, Genshin Influence will reward gamers with a chance to summon three rerun characters.

Here’s a listing of the characters that may seem in every section of the three.5 model of the sport.

PHASE I – Dehya + Cyno

– Dehya + Cyno PHASE II – Ayaka + Shenhe + Mika

Current leaks had predicted Cyno’s return, however their declare of Eula and Albedo returning to occasion want banners was overturned by this system. The officers confirmed that Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe can have their reruns within the patch 3.5 replace. The Part II rerun banners will function Mika’s debut.

Redemption codes for 300 Primogems

Now that the Particular Program premiere is over, followers can plan their Primogems accordingly for the upcoming content material. The builders rewarded followers with redeem codes throughout the livestream that can be utilized to get free sources and Primogems. Listed here are the codes distrubuted within the 3.5 broadcast:

KARU3RG6NY65 – Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore × 10

5SRC28YNNYP9 – Primogems ×100 + Hero’s Wit × 5

SB8UJ9H7NH8V – Primogems ×100 + Mora × 50,000

It’s price mentioning that these redemption codes will expire inside 24 hours. Therefore, followers are suggested to say them quickly to obtain their free Primogems and different rewards with out fail.

