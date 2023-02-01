Dehya Ascension Materials and resource calculation for triple crowning

Genshin Impression gamers looking for to max out Dehya’s complete degree and Skills ought to discover this Ascension Supplies information fairly useful. This text features a record of all the needed sources and the way Vacationers can receive them. There’s a good probability that gamers have already got a few of these sources since different playable members of the forged additionally want them.

Triple crowning would require three Crowns of Perception. You possibly can solely get this merchandise as soon as per patch through the model replace’s foremost occasion. In any other case, the whole lot else is farmable and should not be too tough for an astute participant to gather.

Record of all Dehya Ascension Supplies in Genshin Impression

A personality that some gamers wish to max out (Picture through HoYoverse)

Ascension # Materials #1 Materials #2 Materials #3 Materials #4 Materials #5 20 → 40 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver 3x Sand Grease Pupa 3x Pale Purple Satin N/A 20,000 Mora 40 → 50 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment 10x Sand Grease Pupa 15x Pale Purple Satin 2x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron 40,000 Mora 50 → 60 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment 20x Sand Grease Pupa 12x Trimmed Purple Silk 4x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron 60,000 Mora 60 → 70 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk 30x Sand Grease Pupa 18x Trimmed Purple Silk 8x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron 80,000 Mora 70 → 80 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk 45x Sand Grease Pupa 12x Wealthy Purple Brocade 12x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron 100,000 Mora 80 → 90 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone 60x Sand Grease Pupa 24x Wealthy Purple Brocade 20x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron 120,000 Mora See also How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Here’s a full record of all of the Ascension Supplies that Dehya must max out her complete degree in Genshin Impression:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

168x Sand Grease Pupa

46x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron

18x Pale Purple Satin

30x Trimmed Purple Silk

36x Wealthy Purple Brocade

420,000 Mora

All of these things are obtainable within the present model of the sport. The Agnidus Agate gadgets are attainable by slaying any Pyro-based boss, corresponding to:

Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Community

Andrius

Azhdaha

La Signora

Primo Geovishap

Pyro Hypostasis

Pyro Regisvine

The Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Community additionally drops Mild Guiding Tetrahedron, one other Ascension Materials that Dehya wants. Ergo, gamers ought to farm that boss at any time when it is handy.

Sand Grease Pupa is situated in some choose areas in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. No shops at the moment promote it, and it isn’t obtainable by another means other than simply amassing it within the wild.

The Purple Ascension Supplies could be obtained by slaying The Eremites, who’re discovered throughout Sumeru’s deserts. Do observe that you’ll want to get these things for Dehya’s Expertise Degree Ups in Genshin Impression as effectively.

Equally, Mora is important as each an Ascension Materials and to max out Dehya’s Skills in Genshin Impression. This foreign money is well obtainable in plenty of methods, however finishing Blossoms of Wealth is the most effective technique to farm it.

Triple crowning Dehya in Genshin Impression

Some paintings of this character (Picture through HoYoverse)

Expertise Degree # Materials #1 Materials #2 Materials #3 Materials #4 Materials #5 1 → 2 3x Teachings of Praxis 6x Pale Purple Satin 12,500 Mora N/A N/A 2 → 3 2x Information to Praxis 3x Trimmed Purple Silk 17,500 Mora N/A N/A 3 → 4 4x Information to Praxis 4x Trimmed Purple Silk 25,000 Mora N/A N/A 4 → 5 6x Information to Praxis 6x Trimmed Purple Silk 30,000 Mora N/A N/A 5 → 6 9x Information to Praxis 9x Trimmed Purple Silk 37,5000 Mora N/A N/A 6 → 7 4x Philosophies of Praxis 4x Wealthy Purple Brocade 120,000 Mora 1x Puppet Strings N/A 7 → 8 6x Philosophies of Praxis 6x Wealthy Purple Brocade 260,000 Mora 1x Puppet Strings N/A 8 → 9 12x Philosophies of Praxis 9x Wealthy Purple Brocade 450,000 Mora 2x Puppet Strings N/A 9 → 10 16x Philosophies of Praxis 12x Wealthy Purple Brocade 700,000 Mora 2x Puppet Strings 1x Crown of Perception See also New FIFA 23 leak suggests no FUT World Cup mode but promises limited cards

The above desk exhibits the sources wanted to max out considered one of Dehya’s Skills in Genshin Impression. Here’s a full record of what you want for all three Skills, which is basically the whole lot proven within the desk tripled:

9x Teachings of Praxis

63x Information to Praxis

114x Philosophies of Praxis

18x Pale Purple Satin

66x Trimmed Purple Silk

93x Wealthy Purple Brocade

18x Puppet Strings

3x Crown of Perception

4,957,500 Mora

The Praxis Books are solely obtainable through the Steeple of Ignorance, however solely on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. In addition to that, the one different merchandise to speak about is Puppet Strings. You may get it from the weekly Joururi Workshop Area.

Unlocking that Area requires finishing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V’s The place the Boat of Consciousness Lies. In any other case, that is the whole lot that Vacationers have to learn about this character and her Ascension Supplies and Expertise Degree-Up sources in Genshin Impression.

Ballot : Do you intend to max out Dehya as quickly as attainable? 0 votes

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



