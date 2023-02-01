Dehya Ascension Materials and resource calculation for triple crowning
Genshin Impression gamers looking for to max out Dehya’s complete degree and Skills ought to discover this Ascension Supplies information fairly useful. This text features a record of all the needed sources and the way Vacationers can receive them. There’s a good probability that gamers have already got a few of these sources since different playable members of the forged additionally want them.
Triple crowning would require three Crowns of Perception. You possibly can solely get this merchandise as soon as per patch through the model replace’s foremost occasion. In any other case, the whole lot else is farmable and should not be too tough for an astute participant to gather.
Record of all Dehya Ascension Supplies in Genshin Impression
Here’s a full record of all of the Ascension Supplies that Dehya must max out her complete degree in Genshin Impression:
- 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 9x Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9x Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 168x Sand Grease Pupa
- 46x Mild Guiding Tetrahedron
- 18x Pale Purple Satin
- 30x Trimmed Purple Silk
- 36x Wealthy Purple Brocade
- 420,000 Mora
All of these things are obtainable within the present model of the sport. The Agnidus Agate gadgets are attainable by slaying any Pyro-based boss, corresponding to:
- Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Community
- Andrius
- Azhdaha
- La Signora
- Primo Geovishap
- Pyro Hypostasis
- Pyro Regisvine
The Algorithm of Semi-Instransient Matrix of Overseer Community additionally drops Mild Guiding Tetrahedron, one other Ascension Materials that Dehya wants. Ergo, gamers ought to farm that boss at any time when it is handy.
Sand Grease Pupa is situated in some choose areas in Sumeru’s Desert of Hadramaveth. No shops at the moment promote it, and it isn’t obtainable by another means other than simply amassing it within the wild.
The Purple Ascension Supplies could be obtained by slaying The Eremites, who’re discovered throughout Sumeru’s deserts. Do observe that you’ll want to get these things for Dehya’s Expertise Degree Ups in Genshin Impression as effectively.
Equally, Mora is important as each an Ascension Materials and to max out Dehya’s Skills in Genshin Impression. This foreign money is well obtainable in plenty of methods, however finishing Blossoms of Wealth is the most effective technique to farm it.
Triple crowning Dehya in Genshin Impression
The above desk exhibits the sources wanted to max out considered one of Dehya’s Skills in Genshin Impression. Here’s a full record of what you want for all three Skills, which is basically the whole lot proven within the desk tripled:
- 9x Teachings of Praxis
- 63x Information to Praxis
- 114x Philosophies of Praxis
- 18x Pale Purple Satin
- 66x Trimmed Purple Silk
- 93x Wealthy Purple Brocade
- 18x Puppet Strings
- 3x Crown of Perception
- 4,957,500 Mora
The Praxis Books are solely obtainable through the Steeple of Ignorance, however solely on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. In addition to that, the one different merchandise to speak about is Puppet Strings. You may get it from the weekly Joururi Workshop Area.
Unlocking that Area requires finishing Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V’s The place the Boat of Consciousness Lies. In any other case, that is the whole lot that Vacationers have to learn about this character and her Ascension Supplies and Expertise Degree-Up sources in Genshin Impression.
