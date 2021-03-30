Defoamers market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2024

Asia Pacific Defoamers Market will record an annual growth rate of more than 4.5% over the coming seven years. Increasing demand for paper along with emerging agrochemical sector will stimulate the product demand considerably across this region. India and China will be the prominent revenue contributors of APAC defoamers industry size.

Europe Defoamers market will grow considerably over the years ahead. Rising demand for paper & pulp packaging will propel the industry growth. Paper & pulp covered over 30% share of the application segment in defoamers industry. Increasing requirement of the product across the various end use sectors and the shifting trends toward the consumption of packaged food will also stimulate the market share noticeably. The food & beverage sector will also help augment the product demand, thereby generating significant revenue for the defoamers market.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/854

Pulp & Paper is a major application area, predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities for defoamers market over the next few years. As per the research study, pulp & paper application is likely to witness a significant surge over the period of 2016-2024, driven by the rising demand across end-user sectors such as stationery and packaging. Water treatment sector, which is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.5% over the period of 2016-2024, will drive defoamers industry growth in the near future. Rising concerns over the pollution of environment and water bodies are expected to encourage the growth.

Defoamers market is expected to display a remarkable growth over the next few years, driven by its wide applications across pulp & paper, water treatment, food & beverages, and paints & coating sectors. Global pulp & paper sector, whose revenue was estimated at over USD 550 billion in 2015, is projected to observe a high growth over the next few years. In addition to this, wastewater treatment chemicals market size, which is escalating rapidly is also a chief growth factor for the defoamers industry share. Food sector, where application of defoamers is gaining high popularity, owing to its use as an additive to prevent formation of foam in ready-to-eat foods will not only drive the defoamers industry, but will also supplement the food additives market growth significantly.

The product finds wide usage across the food, detergents, pharmaceutical, and paper & pulp industries. With the rising population levels across the globe, the demand for food has undergone a rapid increase. In addition, environmental concerns have demanded the processing of waste water, which will boost defoamers industry share over the years ahead. According to Decresearch, “Worldwide defoamers market will collect considerable revenue of more than USD 4.3 billion by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Browse More Report –

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/05/07/2029160/0/en/Caustic-Soda-Market-valuation-to-exceed-32-06-billion-by-2026-Says-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

https://www.worldofchemicals.com/media/auto-sales-rapid-urbanization-to-expand-lubricants-consumption-in-apac-region/5406.html

https://www.worldofchemicals.com/media/white-oil-market-to-be-driven-by-cosmetics-sector-through-2024/5400.html