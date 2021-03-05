Defibrillator Market Projection by Latest Technology, Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast Till 2027

Defibrillator Market is valued at USD 8.33 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.28% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as diabetes, coronary artery disease heart attack, heart failure etc. with increased geriatric population is important factor driving the growth of Defibrillator market.

Scope of the Defibrillator Market Report:

Defibrillator is being designed in such way that it restores a normal heartbeat by supplying an electric pulse or shock to the heart. Defibrillation technique used as emergency medicine to eliminate ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia uses electrical shocks. This defibrillator detects the uneven or slow or fast heart beat to prevent or correct an arrhythmia. Defibrillators help to restore the heart’s beating if the heart suddenly stops beating, blood stops flowing to the brain and other vital organs. The device provides a shock to the heart, whenever a failure is detected, allowing it to restore its heartbeat. There are different types of defibrillators depending upon the cardiac patient’s condition like implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), wearable defibrillator, automated external defibrillator and many others. The implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), is a specialized implantable electronic device designed to directly treat a cardiac tachyarrhythmia, whereas a permanent pacemaker is an implanted device that provides electrical stimuli, thereby causing cardiac contraction when intrinsic myocardial electrical activity. A defibrillator has capacity up to three to six years, depending upon frequency of delivering a shock.

The defibrillator market is segmented on the basis of type, applications and geography. On the basis of type, global defibrillator market is divided into automated external defibrillator (AED), implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), wearable external defibrillator and others. On the basis of application global defibrillator services market is divided into hospitals & clinics, schools and public places, diabetic patients and others.

The regions covered in global defibrillator market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global defibrillator Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Defibrillator Companies:

Global Defibrillator Services Market reports cover prominent players like,

Medtronic

Becton Dickinson Inc Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Physio-Control

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Zoll Medical

Cardiac Science

Baxter International Inc.

Defibtech

Others.

Global Defibrillator Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global defibrillator market is market by rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as diabetes, coronary artery disease heart attack, heart failure etc. with increased geriatric population. Diabetes is a major cause of kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. According to WHO in 2016, 1.6 million deaths were caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were noted due to high blood glucose in 2012. Thus, the diabetes patient needs the defibrillator for the survival purpose and to avoid the heart failure. However, this defibrillator market is hampered by its premature the battery failure that is product failure & recall, high precautions required while using this devices which ultimately increases the cost of the devices as well as need for safe and reliable health practioners to use these devices across the globe. Moreover rising awareness among the people about defibrillator with cost effective technological advanced device may be the huge opportunity for the booming market of self destructible syringe market. For instance, according to the American Heart Association, preamble of multiple pharmacological heart failure therapies using the defibrillator has declined death rates have declined from 6.5% to 3.3% as measured through multiple heart failure trials over period from 2017 to 2019.

Defibrillator Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected dominate the defibrillator market with the potential rate as presence of Cardiovascular disease (CVD) like Heart failures, diabetes etc. due to with rising levels of obesity, and rising physical inactivity in this region. According to American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is considered as the major cause of death, counted for 840,678 deaths in the US in 2016, nearly 1 of every 3 deaths whereas Coronary heart disease accounted for approximately 13% of deaths in the US in 2016, causing 363,452 deaths as well as approximately every 40 seconds, an American get heart attack.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of defibrillator equipment due to sedative lifestyle, heart failure increased mortality rate in this region. According to NCBI in 2018, the heart failure admit patients from 1 year were noted as 36 % for acute HF and 14.5 % for chronic HF and the mortality rates across the different regions has raised from 21.6 % to 36.5 % for acute heart failure and from 6.9 % to 15.6 % for chronic HF.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases i.e, diabetes, heart failure etc. with rising population in this region. The developing countries are noted with highest burdens of CVD with increasing incidence of atherosclerotic diseases, perhaps due to urbanization and higher risk factor levels such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, diabetes etc. According to WHO, the prevalence of heart failure in Southeast Asia were 9 million people out of which 6.7 % in Malaysia and 4.5 % in Singapore.

Defibrillator Market Segmentation –

by Type

Automated external defibrillator (AED)

Implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD),

Wearable external defibrillator

Others

by Application Type

Hospitals and clinics

Schools and public places

Diabetic patients

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

