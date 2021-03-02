Defense Cyber Security Market Present Scenario, Demand, New Developments and Research Insights – 2026 | General Dynamics-CSRA, Raytheon Company, SAIC, Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Defense Cyber Security Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Defense Cyber Security market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Defense Cyber Security market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Defense Cyber Security market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Defense Cyber Security industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global Defense Cyber Security Market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 15.85 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 20.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.22%, during the period of 2021-2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Defense Cyber Security Market: General Dynamics-CSRA, Raytheon Company, SAIC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, CACI International Inc., L3 Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Viasat Inc., Leidos, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Severity of Cyber Attacks on Military/Government Organizations

– Attacks on governments, businesses, and individuals have increased at an exponential basis. Defense infrastructure is fast becoming a target of choice among both individual and state-sponsored cyber-attackers, who now acknowledge the value of disrupting security systems that were previously considered impenetrable.

– The increased adoption of machine-to-machine technologies in the aerospace domain and the focus of the governments on enhancing cyber security to counter cyber terrorism has led to the growth of the cyber security market in this sector in the past decade.

– The defense companies, such as BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Finmeccanica S.p.A., are engaged in developing cyber security solutions in the defense industry, especially in designing network security solutions and software, to prevent cyber-attacks on military software systems, proving the increasing demand from the sector.

North America will Continue to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for cyber security solutions, over the forecast period. The strong presence of several market incumbents, coupled with recent security threats in the region, and the thriving defense industry is expected to drive the adoption of these solutions further.

– Due to the increasing incidents of cyber attacks in the country, the governments in this region are significantly investing in dealing with these cyber attacks. The recent annual budget plans of the Trump government earmarked more than USD 11 billion for cyber security related initiatives and USD 9.6 billion, specifically for Defense Department Cyber Operations. This has been done due to the increasing number of cyber attacks in the nation.

– As a major developed economy, the United States is highly dependent on the Internet and is therefore highly exposed to cyber-attacks. At the same time, the country has substantial capabilities in defense due to advanced technology and a large military budget. Malicious hacking from domestic or foreign enemies remains a constant threat to the United States. In response to these growing threats, the country has developed significant cyber capabilities for the defense sector.

The recent developments of the industry are as follows:-

– April 2019 – Jacobs, a global professional services firm, announced the national security solutions provider KeyW for approximately USD 815 million. The KeyW acquisition augments Jacobs mission to expand its aerospace, nuclear, and technology (ANT) division. It would also help Jacobs bolster its U.S. federal cybersecurity solutions market reach.

– April 2019 – The Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council of the United States announced the chartering of a Supply Chain Cybersecurity Industry Task Force to identify, prioritize, oversee and drive adoption of executable solutions to protect controlled unclassified information throughout the entire supply chain.

– April 2019 – Symantec, the world’s leading cyber security company, announced its membership of the United States Department of Defenses (DOD) Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cybersecurity (CS) program. The DIB CS program is a voluntary cyber threat information-sharing initiative established by the Department to enhance and supplement DIB participants capabilities to mitigate cyber attacks.

