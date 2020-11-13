Defective price for the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver super gaming headset

It is frustrating to concentrate fully in a game and suddenly your headset stops working properly. To be able to enjoy gaming moments in peace, it is a necessity to have high quality material. In this case, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver Gaming Headset is the best solution to have a good time with your favorite console.

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver: an extraordinary experience

The headset has an over-the-ear shape, with the pads resting on the ear cartilage. The diameter of the case is 40 millimeters. The advantage of an on-ear headset is that it is light on the head. In addition, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver with its highly sensitive microphone allows you to make the most of the sounds of your game.

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver headset connects to all types of consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS4 Pro, and Nintendo Switch.

Currently available in stores, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver Headset is available for € 25.05, while the standard price is € 34.99. Buy it fast! To complete your gaming gear, you should know that the HYPERX ALLOY CORE RGB gaming keyboard is also available at a great price!

3 reasons to choose the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Silver helmet

Convenience Attractive price Compatibility with many consoles

