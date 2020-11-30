Defective price for the super smartphone Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro compatible 5G

If you want a high-end smartphone but really don’t want to break the bank, here is a very interesting promo for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro: a high-end phone compatible with 5G

Xiaomi’s Poco range offers a very interesting performance at an affordable price, and the Poco F2 Pro is of course part of it. It is equipped with a very nice Super Amoled screen that has a diagonal of 6.67 inches with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. You should also know that the latter is compatible with HDR10 + technology so that you have a great picture to watch your movies and series.

Under the hood we find the following:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (SM8250), 8 cores, maximum frequency 2.84 GHz Graphics chip: Adreno 650 RAM: 6 GB (LPDDR4X) Storage space: 128 GB

No wonder we are clearly on a tech sheet that runs the most demanding applications and games.

The photo has a quadruple sensor on the back:

64 megapixels, f / 1.9, wide angle 5 megapixels, f / 2.2, telephoto and macro 13 megapixels, f / 2.4, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, f / 2.4, depth

For the front, it’s a 20-megapixel sensor that you can rely on.

In terms of autonomy, it includes a 4700 mAh battery compatible with 30 W fast charging. In addition, it only takes 63 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

Launched at 599 euros, it’s currently only 369 euros, hard to beat! We also have the OnePlus 8T which will not disappoint you.

3 good reasons to crack

Super HDR10 Display + Qualcomm Chip Power Compatible with 5G plans

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.