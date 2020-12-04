Defective price for the super Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with its S-Pen pen

Do you want to change your smartphone? That’s good at the moment, we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on offer and it has an incredible discount of 260 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: an extremely productive smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a high-end XXL smartphone and has a diagonal of 6.7 inches with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with an Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus panel. Thanks to HDR10 + compatibility, you can enjoy your videos, series and films to the fullest. Under the latter we have a fingerprint reader to unlock and protect your data.

Under the hood, Samsung has given the best:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB

For the photo part, the Galaxy Note 20 has a triple sensor module:

12-megapixel, 64-megapixel wide-angle, 3×12-megapixel hybrid telephoto zoom lens, ultra-wide angle

As for the front sensor, we have 10 megapixels.

Autonomy level: The 4300 mAh battery is compatible with 25 W charging, 15 W wireless charging and 4.5 W wireless recharging.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 costs 699 euros today, 959 euros. Otherwise, we can also use the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro with its extremely powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+.

Why are you being tempted?

An XXL screen A powerful triple photo sensor The S-PEN style with handwriting recognition

