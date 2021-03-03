Defective price for Samsung external battery 10A fast charge with induction

With all the electronic objects that have entered our lives, the battery is dead, especially when an electrical outlet is not within reach. This is even more true when it comes to our smartphone, which is an essential part of everyday life, be it for calls or other functions. The best solution is a mobile power source, an external battery. In addition, you know that the Samsung 10A external battery is currently less than € 40.

Samsung 10A: RELIABILITY and PRACTICALITY guaranteed

This external Samsung battery has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. To put it simply, if your smartphone has a 3000 mAh battery, you can charge it three times. Then you can charge your smartwatch with the rest of the battery, for example. So you can leave your home in peace without having to worry about the useful life of your devices.

With this power bank, you can charge all kinds of devices of any brand that are charged with a micro USB cable. If you need your device in an emergency, you should know that this power bank supports fast charging (25W). And to make sure you don’t run out of battery before leaving home, all you have to do is check the charge on your power bank. It has an LED indicator of the battery level.

If you forget the cable, you can also use induction charging if your device is compatible. If you need to charge two devices at the same time, the external battery has 2 USB ports: 1 USB A port and 1 USB C port. After all, the power bank is light and compact. It weighs only 234 g with the following dimensions: 15 × 7.1 × 1.4 cm. This Samsung power bank has a silver color and a 2 year warranty.

Do not hesitate any longer, you no longer have to worry about cables if your device has the Qi system. Currently, the Samsung 10A Power Bank’s fast induction fee is only € 34.99. Note that this power bank costs € 59.99 in normal times. By purchasing, you will receive a discount of more than 40%.

3 good reasons to buy this power bank?

It supports fast charging: IN / OUT of 25W induction charging and universal compatibility Broken price: a discount of 41%

