Defeated Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker was ‘absolutely shocked’ he didn’t win 100% of the vote in Johnson County, where he grew up: report

Walker was “shocked” he did not 100% of the vote in his house county final month, per The Day by day Beast.

The Republican carried Johnson County 74%-26% over Warnock, however was nonetheless stunned by the outcome.

“I am gonna name the sheriff and have him discover out who did not vote for me,” Walker reportedly mentioned.

Within the November common election, statewide Republican candidates — from Gov. Brian Kemp to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — had been overwhelmingly victorious on the poll field in Georgia.

Whereas Democrats had made important positive aspects within the state in recent times, mainstream conservatives carried out strongly on the statewide stage within the common election.

However then-Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker — the College of Georgia soccer legend who largely ran his marketing campaign impartial of Kemp and the opposite statewide GOP candidates — was the exception, underperforming throughout the state. Walker captured 48.5% of the vote in comparison with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s 49.4%, which triggered a runoff as neither candidate obtained a minimum of 50% of the vote for an outright win.

And Walker was particularly invested within the outcomes from Johnson County, whose county seat is Wrightsville, the small metropolis the place he grew up and was a star athlete on the highschool soccer crew.

Final month, Walker simply defeated Warnock in GOP-heavy Johnson County 74%-26%, however the Republican was nonetheless stunned by the outcome, in response to The Day by day Beast.

Walker felt as if he ought to have obtained 100% of the countywide vote and was “completely shocked” by the outcome, in response to a staffer who spoke with the information outlet. The then-candidate was additionally incensed that Kemp barely outperformed him within the gubernatorial contest towards Democrat Stacey Abrams, per the report.

“I am gonna name the sheriff and have him discover out who did not vote for me,” Walker mentioned, in response to an aide who spoke with The Day by day Beast.

Whereas Walker obtained 2,484 votes to Warnock’s 869 votes in Johnson County in November, Kemp earned 2,504 votes in comparison with Abrams’ 867 votes.

Walker’s staffers quickly realized on the time that the race can be heading to a December 6 runoff as soon as the remaining outcomes got here in, additionally figuring out that they must run on a poll with out Kemp on the prime of the ticket.

Throughout the common election marketing campaign, Walker and Kemp by no means appeared collectively at an official occasion, however shortly after the runoff kicked off, they made their first joint marketing campaign look in Smyrna, Ga. — a metropolis within the pivotal Atlanta suburb of Cobb County.

Kemp would go on lending his GOP operation to Walker for the runoff, however in the long run, the previous soccer star was unable to capitalize off the favored Republican governor’s assist.

On Tuesday, Warnock defeated Walker within the runoff 51.4%-48.6%, incomes a full six-year time period within the Senate and denying Republicans a much-desired win. And Warnock gained floor in Johnson County within the runoff in comparison with the November election, profitable 967 votes (29%) to Walker’s 2,419 votes (71%).

