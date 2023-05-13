Defeat for Modi’s Party in South India Heartens His Rivals

Preliminary outcomes from state elections in Karnataka, in India’s comparatively affluent south, have been pointing to an overturn for the get together of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a lift to the in any other case struggling opposition forward of normal elections subsequent 12 months.

The Indian Nationwide Congress, which ruled India for a lot of its time since independence earlier than being sidelined by the rise of Mr. Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Celebration, was profitable a majority of the seats within the native meeting elections in Karnataka.

House to about 65 million individuals and India’s cash-rich tech hub, Karnataka is the one southern state the place Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist get together has managed to steer a authorities, its ideological push discovering much less acceptance in that a part of the nation than in Mr. Modi’s stronghold of northern India.

With about half the votes counted, the Congress get together was projected to win a minimum of 135 of the meeting’s 224 seats, which might place it to simply kind the federal government.