‘Deeply disturbing’ video shows middle school teacher fighting student, MO district says

A Missouri college district is investigating after a viral video exhibits a trainer concerned in a struggle with a middle-school scholar.

The struggle occurred on Monday, Dec. 5, at Westview Center Faculty in St. Louis, in keeping with Riverview Gardens Faculty District Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams.

The district didn’t establish the trainer or the coed.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation. Video shared on Fb exhibits the trainer and scholar bringing one another to the bottom. The trainer then seems to throw a number of punches as the coed grabs the trainer’s hair..

“This incident was captured in a deeply disturbing video that’s circulating on information and social media,” the college district mentioned in a letter to folks obtained by McClatchy Information. “Riverview Gardens Faculty District doesn’t condone violence and takes violent habits significantly.”

The college district is investigating the incident and is “cooperating with native authorities,” the superintendent mentioned.

KTVI reported the trainer has been suspended, but it surely’s unknown if the coed is dealing with any disciplinary motion. McClatchy Information has reached out to the district for additional remark.

Dad and mom and group members are invited by the district to attend a city corridor assembly on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to debate college security.

“RGSD is dedicated to working in partnership with group and district stakeholders to make sure a protected studying surroundings to educating students within the Riverview Gardens group.”

