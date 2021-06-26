Deep Neural Networks Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Growing demand for deep learing through neural networks is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Deep Neural Networks Market is projected to reach USD 5.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven owing to extensive rise in the big data analytics, emergence of the deep learning through neural networks and cognitive analytical procedures in various verticals including IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, e-commerce, and healthcare, among others. The rising implementation of the deep neural networks in clinical diagnosis, image & signal analysis and interpretation, and drug & vaccine development, among others, are propelling the market growth broadly. The BFSI sector segment had a mentionable market share due to numerous application areas related to financial analysis, predictive costing, risk investigation, and others.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Deep Neural Networks market players.

Key players in the Deep Neural Networks market include Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Ward Systems, Starmind, Neurala, NeuralWare, and Clarifai, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Deep Neural Networks Market on the basis of Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Verticals, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Application

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Data Preprocessing

Analytical Tools

Visualization

Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Biotechnology

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing Industries

Retail & E-Commerce

Others

Regional Bifurcation:

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

